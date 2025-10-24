Bohemian fashion was in full bloom at People’s on Thursday night, courtesy of Old Navy and Anna Sui. The pair took over the sleek downtown hotspot for a jovial dinner celebrating their new capsule collection, which also marks Old Navy’s first-ever designer collaboration. Graciously hosted by Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and chief creative officer Zac Posen, the soirée gathered Gen Z’s style setters for a special evening filled with Sui’s signature romantic aesthetics—including campaign star PinkPantheress, shortly before her “An Evening With” tour begins this fall.

“As a designer myself, it’s been a dream in this role to be able to collaborate with other incredible imagineers and creators, and bring incredible style and pieces and make them accessible,” Posen said. “Fashion and design and taste should be able to be worn by everybody. With Old Navy, with that incredible opportunity, I also want to thank Pink. What an amazing experience on set—you killed it and brought it all to life. I’d also like to bring a toast to say congratulations on the beginning of your tour tomorrow—it’s so exciting!”

Upon entering People’s, everyone was greeted with themed cocktails and an advance preview of Sui’s Old Navy collection. The affordable line’s floral-printed dresses, swirling logo-embroidered sweatshirts and T-shirts, and ’90s-influenced dark denim were showcased in the venue’s deep red lounge, with some mannequins even humorously wearing Sui masks. The main dining room, strung with shimmering butterfly mobiles—a nod to Sui’s own love for the creatures—lay behind soft velvet curtains, where everyone remained for the duration of the night.

While seated for dinner, the party’s well-dressed attendees enjoyed a feast of green goddess salad, shrimp toasts, New York strip steak, and plenty of frites and vegetable risotto. The night ended on a sweet note with passed sticky toffee pudding and soft malted chocolate chip cookies. For an added treat, everyone left with purple Sui-branded matchboxes, floral-printed silk scarves, and copies of the designer’s latest Rizzoli tome, The Nineties x Anna Sui.

The evening’s stylish dinner guests included Ice Spice, Precious Lee, Justine Skye, Anna Van Patten, Wally Baram, Nil Sani, Mandy Lee, Quenlin Blackwell, Isan Elba, Patti Wilson, Destiny Joseph, Julia Marzovilla, Imani Randolph, Julia Mervis, Nil Sani, and Vienna Skye.

All images: BFA.com/Yvonne Tnt

