Off Season Launches Team USA Collaboration Ahead of Milan Winter Olympics

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the Winter Olympics in Milan and the associated merch is coming in hot and fast from everyone from Skims and Lululemon to Ralph Lauren and EA7 Emporio Armani.

Now Off Season — the luxury sports-fashion brand founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and entrepreneur Emma Grede — is joining this auspicious group and debuting their own all-new collaboration with Team USA and LA28, just in time for this year’s games.

Launched January 20, 2026 the limited-edition capsule includes puffers, snowsuits, sweaters, sherpas, and cold-weather accessories that merge performance-driven functionality with a bold, modern American aesthetic. Prices range from $45 to $625 and the collection will be available at TeamUSAShop.com, OffSeasonBrand.com and Fanatics.com.

“As momentum builds towards Milano-Cortina and LA28, Team USA is focused on collaborations with innovative brands like Off Season that allow us to further connect with fans in new and exciting ways,” says Peter Zeytoonjian, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “This collection captures the energy of American sport and contemporary style.”

“We set out to create premium pieces that feel like the modern American uniform – confident, functional and unmistakably Off Season,” says Off Season designer and co-founder Kristin Juszczyk. “Every detail nods to Team USA while staying true to our design DNA: mixing bold textures, playful patterns, and unexpected materials.”

And if you ask us, every piece is also seriously cute!