NYFW Superlatives: The Best, Worst, And Most Surprising Moments At NYFW

Did you miss me? I know I missed you! Our New York Fashion Week superlatives are back, whether you like them or not. This year, despite cries that the Week had lost its touch, everyone still party-hopped and made the rounds at Spring 2026 shows by both established and independent designers—and racked up our special titles along the way. Below, discover our NYFW superlatives from this season, from the best star guests to the busiest editor, our fave show seatmates, and the adorable it-boys that made us swoon in the front row.

Best Front Row: Tory Burch

Tory Burch won Fashion Week’s front row contest yet again! Following Fall 2025’s viral lineup of all-star actresses clutching her pierced hobo bags, Burch one-upped herself with a range of A-listers carrying her viral Radziwill top-handle handbag. This season’s guest list included Emma Roberts, Ciara, Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Mary Beth Barone, Avantika, and Emily Bader, each carrying a different colorway—and further coordinating in Burch’s quirky-cool pierced pumps and peep-toe heels. During the Week, Christian Siriano, Michael Kors, Ulla Johnson, and COS also lined their front rows with stars like Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gabrielle Union, and Chris Briney.

Best Dressed: Roopal Patel

It’s no secret we’re envious of stunning Saks Fifth Avenue fashion director Roopal Patel’s bottomless closet! A street style star amongst her chic colleagues, Patel mastered multiple daily outfit changes with sleek, sexy, and statement-making ensembles throughout the Week. Plus, whether in a cutout crystal-studded skirts at Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ presentation or a frothy, power-sleeved yellow dress at Luar’s Spring 2026 show, she did it almost exclusively in stilettos—we must applaud that! Now, if only we could do a closet swap….

Most Surprising Guest: Wendy Williams

How you doin?’ Wendy Williams returned to the public eye during Fashion Week, making headlines when she appeared at Dennis Basso’s UES presentation and Bach Mai’s tonal runway show at Genesis House. Later on, the former Wendy Williams Show host reappeared in houndstooth prints in the front row of LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2026 show, alongside Busta Rhymes and Lil’ Kim. It’s good to be back!

Most Secretive Guest: Demi Lovato

I wanna go fast! Demi Lovato returned to New York Fashion Week for a selection of runway shows—though remained largely under the radar! The star—who just announced Camp Rock 3‘s upcoming release with the Jonas Brothers, making for an eventful end to NYFW—made an incognito dash to Luar’s Spring 2026 show. afterwards, she celebrated her new PAPER cover with a party at Boom Boom Room, where she debuted new music to a crowd including Gabby Windy, Justine Skye, Meredith Marks, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, and more.

Busiest Editor: Kate Lanphear

Where didn’t we see Kate Lanphear, the women’s style director for T Magazine? The chic editrix was spotted in her go-to Gigi Burris fedora alongside bestie Nick Haramis, taking in shows including Altuzarra, Luar, Tanner Fletcher, Lafayette 148, and many more. She was seconded only by last year’s Busiest Editor winner, Vogue’s resident Instagram diva José Criales-Unzueta—who seemed to hit every mark on the CFDA calendar from Area to Proenza Schouler. In fact, the whole Vogue team was out and about together at the shows, with other frequently spotted names including Chloe Malle, Christian Allaire, and Leah Faye Cooper.

Best Runway Trend: Designers Supporting Other Designers

We love to see it! Designers stepped out to support their colleagues showing throughout the week. Thom Browne was seated in Elizabeth Street Garden for Johnson Hartig’s colorful Libertine show, while Sergio Hudson mingled with Sherri Shepherd before watching Bibhu Mohapatra’s show from the front row. Prabal Gurung visited Sabyasaachi to celebrate the couture designer’s 25th anniversary, while Presley Oldham stepped out to celebrate Diotima and Henry Zankov at their joint NYFW dinner. Finally, Andrew Kwon received double the kudos from Laura Kim and Kate Barton, who snapped photos of his Spring 2026 couture collection presented on the Upper East Side.

Sweetest Moment: Love Is In The Air

Despite cries of NYFW’s collections and overall vibe failing to hit its mark, runway shows included a range of sweet moments that melted our hearts—and proved that family, both chosen and related, is everything. At Nardos, designer Nardos Iman was greeted by her two adorable sons with a colorful flower bouquet, while Stacey Bendet’s daughters were impeccably dressed in miniature Alice + Olivia outfits at her presentation. Joseph Altuzarra’s husband took in his show from the front row, with the designer’s daughters toddling after him to hold his hands as he took his finale exit walk. One of the most darling stemmed from Henry Zankov, who’s publicist fiancé Andrew Van Sant cheered his Spring 2026 collection on before the pair shared a smooch on the runway. Awww!

Weirdest Trend: Panniers

Though trends were few and far between at NYFW, one we did spot had us scratching our heads: Panniers. The low-waisted feature, popularized in the 18th century, were shown in a variety of formats across different brands—and you know they say three’s a trend! That proved true for Altuzarra, Tibi, and Kim Shui, who all interpreted the rounded hip-enhancing style in their own formats. Other—albeit less puzzling—trends to note include shades of chartreuse, pailette sequins, and feathers in textures from frothy to flared. Looks like it’s an eclectic season ahead!

Biggest Front Row Heartthrobs: Chris Briney, Charles Melton, and Jesse Metcalfe

You know we couldn’t pick just one! The guys were out and about for NYFW just as much as the girls—and we spotted some of our dreamiest crushes in the front row! The Summer I Turned Pretty breakout Chris Briney looked cute and cozy in a purple cardigan at COS’ Brooklyn show, while Charles Melton made a nonchalantly sexy appearance at Coach—and the brand’s cool-kid afterparty with Perfect magazine. But one of the week’s most surprising gents was Jesse Metcalfe, sharply outfitted in a gray set for pal Jonathan Simkhai’s Spring 2026 show and afterparty. Later on, we spotted the John Tucker Must Die star out at Ralph Lauren’s extravagant Ralph’s Club fragrance party—looking as swoon-worthy as ever!

Best Seatmate: Luke Meagher

And today on Haute Le Mode…we’re breaking down our fave front row friends! Content creator and commentator Luke Meagher’s sass and enthusiasm for fashion was an instant mood-booster at all times of the day this Fashion Week, from Area’s early morning show to evening productions by Coach, Grace Ling, and Tanner Fletcher. Content creator Mandy Lee and her assortment of quirky, “freaky” (her words, not ours!) shoes were also a welcome sight at the shows. Throughout the week, our spirits also lifted while gossiping and gabbing with Ana Colon, Vienna Vernose, Nick Haramis, Emma Oleck, Kevin Ponce, Dylan Kelly, and Elana Fishman. Plus, be on the lookout for glam beauty publicist Steph Oh for expert dating advice!

