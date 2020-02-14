12 Memorable Beauty Moments From the Fall 2020 NYFW Runways

Another NYFW has come and gone, and while bold fashion trends ruled the runways, there were certainly some standout beauty moments. Backstage glam squads served up a slew of fresh looks we can’t wait to test drive (just as soon as we catch up on our beauty sleep). Here are the must-try hair, makeup and nail moments from the Fall 2020 NYFW shows.

1. Geometric hair at Christopher John Rogers

Lead hairstylist Naeemah LaFond created a range of artful, geometric styles, including this topiary-inspired look, which was secured with Amika Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray.

2. Standout pouts at Proenza Schouler

Backstage at Proenza Schouler, makeup artist Diane Kendal painted models’ lips with Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer.

3. The entire Rodarte beauty look

Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the Rodarte beauty look did not disappoint. Lead makeup artist James Kaliardos gave models a dark, graphic lip using NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Train Bleu. Hairstylist Odile Gilbert prepped hair with TRESemmé Dry Texture Finishing Spray before pulling it into a whimsical “fantasy top knot.” Many models wore veils, which were topped with fresh flowers and other embellishments. The Morgan Taylor nail team finished the look with sharp “almond-etto” manicures in a range of shades that varied from simple, chic nudes to deep, rich reds.

4. Red on red at Brock Collection

Backstage at Brock Collection, Rita Remark used Essie polish in Bahama Mama (a deep plum) to create a rich nail look with subtle, negative space detail. Meanwhile, makeup artist Gucci Westman used a bright red shade on models’ lips. Plus — another veil moment!

5. Crystal cuticles at Lela Rose

Rita Remark applied two coats of Essie polish in hi maintenance (a sheer pink) to models’ nails before embellishing cuticles with tiny crystals. “It almost takes the place of jewelry,” Remark said of the minimal yet sparkly look.

6. Bow-topped waves at Cynthia Rowley

Moroccanoil artistic director Kevin Hughes paired undone waves with oversized bows at Cynthia Rowley, for a look that was equal parts downtown and dainty. Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong was used to keep side swept bangs in place.

7. Chipped tips at Khaite

The perfect complement to the pieces in Khaite’s cool girl collection? A black, perfectly-chipped manicure. Yes, seriously. Nail artist Jin Soon Choi and Khaite designer Catherine Holstein came up with the “I don’t give a f*&k” nail look, which consisted of a dark, “lived-in” manicure. Choi used the Absolute Black shade from her namesake polish collection to create the edgy look.

8. Glimmering lids and embellished tresses at Alice + Olivia

Backstage at Alice + Olivia, Maybelline’s global makeup artist Erin Parsons created an array of looks fit for a “’70s, bohemian rock” goddess. Hairstylist Justine Marjan added even more bling by adorning models’ manes with tiny crystal embellishments.

9. Victorian twists at Tory Burch

“The hair at Tory Burch this season is a little ’70s and a little Victorian,” said Redken’s global creative director Guido Palau. The hairstylist created the look by twisting one inch sections of hair from each side and securing them loosely in the middle with an elastic. “My trick is to use Redken Deep Clean Dry Shampoo under each section to add a touch of volume and texture,” Palau said.

10. Merlot moon manicures at Prabal Gurung

Backstage at Prabal Gurung, lead manicurist Miss Pop used Zoya nail polish in Alyssa to paint abstract swoops on models’ nails. Makeup artist Diane Kendal created several colorful eye looks for the show, including this dreamy mint one, which features a soon-to-be-launched shade of MAC eyeshadow.

11. Glowing skin and ruby lips at Jason Wu

“We wanted everyone to look fresh and gorgeous,” said makeup artist Diane Kendal of the makeup look she created to complement the sophisticated pieces in Jason Wu’s collection. Kendal prepped skin with Maybelline New York’s Fit! Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation before layering lip balm on top for a dewy sheen. The look was finished with a few coats of mascara and a punched-up red lip. Très chic!

12. A celebration of individuality at Marc Jacobs

Each model that walked (or danced, or ran) the Marc Jacobs runway received a unique beauty look, courtesy of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath using Marc Jacobs Beauty. “It’s a modern take on beauty, and an exploration of individuality,” McGrath said. Here’s to a trend we can all get behind!

