NYFW, Day 5: Zankov, Bibhu Mohapatra, And More!

And just like that…we’re almost at the finish line of New York Fashion Week! After a packed four days, a slower Monday was filled with examinations of color and vibrance. From Zankov’s bohemian beauties to The Blonds’ dynamic safari, check out the runways that made an impact on Day 5 of NYFW.

Zankov

Designer darling Henry Zankov began the afternoon with his vibrant Spring collection. Bringing his signature knits a nonchalant flair, Zankov showed knits as collared polos, slouchy vests, and scoop-necked tank tops covered in shimmering pailettes. To place an emphasis on craft and personal evolution, however, his artisanal techniques extended far beyond sweaters. Subtly sexy, open-knit dresses were covered in monochrome beading and palettes, while two-toned paneled trousers and draped tops were crafted with silks that floated behind models on the runway. Elements like Japanese raw denim and chiffon fringe trims further expanded the line’s easygoing nature, while simultaneously making individual pieces that much more unique. Swinging tasseled necklaces and thick acetate bangles, made in partnership with fellow NYC designer Presley Oldham, added a quirky, bohemian glamour to the range—which notably debuted on Zankov’s brand’s fifth anniversary. The occasion also marked the designer’s latest special moment this season. Right before NYFW, he released a well-received capsule line with former workplace DVF, and simultaneously announced his engagement to fashion publicist Andrew Van Sant.

All Image: Courtesy of Zankov

Bibhu Mohapatra

Bibhu Mohapatra’s romantic, streamlined Spring 2026 collection was rooted in women who defined India’s culture and his own life in the 20th century, from poet Sarojini Naidu to artists like Deepika Padukone, Amrita Sher-Gil, and Smita Patil—as well as the designer’s own mother. Bringing a glamorous edge to his signature sophistication, Mohaaptra’s eveningwear took center stage through off-the-shoulder silk gowns and minidresses boosted by shades of chartreuse, muted pink, and rich scarlet. Intricate crystal embroidery was sprinkled across bodices and overlaid on layers of sheer tulle for an enchanting effect, smoothly paired alongside allover floral lace styles accessorized with Preciosa jewelry. With punchy colors and a powerful soundtrack, the designer’s Spring 2026 collection was decidedly oriented towards his heritage and modern empowerment‚ all shown within the glossy marble ballroom of the Pierre Hotel.

All images: Aislyn Murray/Courtesy of Bibhu Mohapatra

Cucculelli Shaheen

It’s all rock n’ roll to me! Cucculelli Shaheen had an edgy surprise in store for showers, who walked down Pier 40 to the brand’s indoor-outdoor show as the suns set. Against a burning red and orange sky—fitting, given the collection’s “Flaming Hearts” title—Anna Shaheen and Anthony Cucculelli showed an assortment of intricate, romantic eveningwear and standout separates inspired by cultural moments like Over the Hills and Far Away, Time and Fame by Veronese, Kashmir, Fools in the Rain, and the portrait of Lady Meux. The resulting range included signature Cucculelli styles, like matching suiting sets, flowing sheer and textured dresses, and slick cutout minis covered in intricate floral embroidery, beading, and shining miniature mirrors. The show also packed a punch with a live performance by The Thing, a local NYC rock band camped at the end of the runway throughout the show.

All images: Courtesy of Cucculelli Shaheen

The Blonds

The Blonds went on safari for Fashion Week, holding a dynamic show inside the Prince George Ballroom’s ornate gilded halls. Inspired by dramatic style of famed silver screen stars, David and Phillipe Blond’s latest lineup expanded upon their city woman muse from last season. This time around, the pair dressed her in slick chainmail minidresses, swirling capes, and high-cut bodysuits echoing a fearless spirit, making a splash with blue, purple, red, and electric green tones. Accents shaped like feathers, bones, and sharp spikes also furthered the duo’s safari inspirations—as well as their ongoing collab with Christian Louboutin, seen across sky-high spiked sandals and bejeweled platform pumps.

All images: Courtesy of The Blonds

