Happy days are here again! New York Fashion Week is back, and the CFDA’s Spring 2026 schedule is brimming with collections from a range of designers and brands. From the Upper East Side to Brooklyn, the occasion is one to remember in the city that never sleeps! Below, discover the top collections to peruse from Day 1 of NYFW.

Simkhai

Let’s go to the beach! Jonathan Simkhai had sun and sand on the brain for his SoCal-inspired Spring 2026 collection. Sheer dresses with swinging, swirling hems echoed the movement of seaweed underwater, while luminescent shell discs and shimmering palettes were embroidered on tops and crafted into heavily textured minidresses. Those themed styles were smoothly accompanied by a wide range of relaxed wide-leg shorts, oversized jackets, and heavily shredded jeans that nodded to the easygoing beach bum spirit, as well as the Venice skateboarding community depicted in Lords of Dogtown. Slouchy, soft shoulder bags and a mix of thick-soled sandals and thong heels completed the range, enjoyed by a front row including Taraji P. Henson, Selma Blair, Olivia Holt, Meg Donnelly, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordan Chiles, Karen Gillan, Aweng Chuol, and Tiffany Haddish.

All images: Davit Giorgadze

Grace Ling

Grace Ling looked towards the passage of time in her latest collection, “Future Relics,” inspired by concept of today’s products and culture being studied as artifacts in the future. With nods to the decay and wear of clothing over time, Ling’s assortment included prints, subtle textures, and geometric patterns mimicking the effects of burns, cracks, and stains. Across a distinctly neutral palette of deep purply browns, whites, dark dove grays and classic black, the designer also referenced her love of antiquing with silver metal charms shaped like padlocks, knives, keys, and combs—and even used knife-shaped pieces as blazer closures. However, her collection’s roots in the past didn’t distract from her sexy, modern signatures. Ling bookended the show with her viral couture metalwork pieces, seen in dresses with silver metal bodices crafted into falling leaves and twisted tree branches. Her signature fluid draping, precisely cut necklines, and sharp tailoring were also on display across sultry cutout dresses and suiting worn by Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Alton Mason, and more top models on the runway.

All images: Indigital/Courtesy of Grace Ling

LoveShackFancy

Rebecca Hessel Cohen looked to southern charm for LoveShackFancy’s Spring 2026 collection, which looked equally at home at the greenery-filled Nine Orchard as it would on untamed, rustic prairies. The brand’s themed dioramas found models dancing to country music in romantic ruffled lace skirts and blouses, floral-printed bubble skirts, and fluttering dresses and maxis in hues of light blue, cream, and pink. For a thematic flair, the collection was filled with plenty of embroidered denim jackets, jeans, and skirts, as well as classic fringed suede vests and jackets fit for any cowgirl. But if you’re out on the range you’re sure to spot a cowboy or two—which the label also had on-site, dashingly dressed in double denim and versatile shirt jackets from its recently introduced men’s category.

All images: BFA.com/Courtesy of LoveShackFancy

Kate Barton

On Thursday afternoon, Kate Barton’s runway show brought a playful take to her signature subversive edge. The designer’s lineup was filled with recognizable styles, from structured cutout minis to sharply tailored, flowing dresses. However, her playful side shone through accents like quirky face prints, trompe-l’œil patterns, and bubbly rounded studs. Also at play was a combination of classic femininity and sport, with colorful styles—also a noticeable shift for Barton—draped with varsity soccer-style jerseys. Furthering the effect to great fanfare was the designer’s viral fishbowl bag reimagined in mini and shoulder formats, plus a slick metallic collaboration with Bandolier.

All images: Darian DiCianno for BFA.com

New York Men’s Day

Emerging designers took center stage for New York Men’s Day. The bi-annual event, held in morning and afternoon sessions, presented a selection of men’s and genderless collections with multiple presentations

