Nordstrom Is Offering Same Day Delivery to New York City and the Hamptons

Nordstrom is offering same day and next day delivery to their New York City and Hamptons customers. The retailer will allow customers to order by noon for $20 same-day delivery or next day delivery of available merchandise from their New York City flagship and Nordstrom men’s store. The service is free for Nordstrom cardmembers. Customer should choose “Change Shipping Speed” on Nordstrom.com during checkout.

The store is also partnering with The Ness of at the Hero Beach Club in Montauk for a special pop-up shop on August August 27, 28, and 29th. Founder Dria Murphy is curating a selection of her favorite workout and beauty must-haves. Customers can place orders at the pop-up shop for same-day delivery and the $20 fee will be waived. Click HERE for more info on how to sign up for a workout class and check it out.

Nordstrom is also having an anniversary sale starting today through August 30th with deals from brands such as Nike, Good American, Madewell, Vince, La Mer, Le Labo, AG Jeans, AP, and more.

