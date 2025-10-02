Events

Nordstrom Celebrates Morjas’ Launch With A Dashing Menswear Dinner

The retailer feted the chic shoe brand's men's styles with an intimate meal at Wolf

by Aaron Royce
Wolf

If you wondered where NYC’s dashing gentlemen were on Wednesday evening, the answer is Nordstrom! Last night, the retailer’s second-floor flagship store restaurant, Wolf, held an intimate launch dinner for dapper Scandinavian shoe brand Morjas.

During the event hosted by founder Henrik Berg and men’s fashion director Jian DeLeon, everyone mingled with martinis and wine in hand—plus an IYKYK bartender-special daiquiri—while perusing Morjas’ selection of new men’s designs. The curated range included narrowed slip-on and penny loafers, lace-up boots, and chukkas in rich tones of brown and black, all ideal for the crisp autumn months ahead.

Joseph Cheatham, EJ Briones

Wolf

When dinner was served, attendees continued their lively conversation—and, in Jake Woolf’s case, monitored the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds’ latest game via phone—over delectable courses of crude, kale caesar salad, roasted chicken, gnocchi, rigatoni, and broccolini. Talk of press trips, vintage denim sourcing, Cartier watch prices, and several guests’ upcoming travels to Japan and Los Angeles concluded over glossy crema catalana topped with rich red strawberries.

Guests included Albert Muzquiz, Elliott Duprey, EJ Briones, Jack Ladow, Rashad Minnick, Ethan Glenn, Mark Boutilier, Jeff Hiliard, Joe Ando, Oren Fraser, Jacob Molin, Christopher Fennimore, Malique Morris, Nick Roberts, Anthony Moreth, and more.

All images: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

