Nili Lotan Rocks Out After Dark At Café Carlyle

It’s all rock n’ roll to me! At least, it is for Nili Lotan, who drew a stylish crowd to Café Carlyle on Thursday night to toast her sleek new Fall 2025 collection. The designer revealed her latest styles—including her newest handbag range of sharp totes and slouchy shoulder bags with reptilian embossments, tiger prints, and bohemian fringe—have largely sold out, making the after-dark affair even more celebratory.

“This has been cooking for quite a long time,” Lotan told The Daily Front Row. “I was just waiting for the right moment. It launched in perfect timing—it was received phenomenally good, and we sold out very quickly. I’m thrilled!”

The night also included a special treat for Lotan’s fashionable attendees: a concert by The Kills. Sharply dressed in Lotan’s separates and leather, duo Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince performed a 15-song set filled with ballads like “Love And Tenderness” and “Baby Says,” plus Lotan’s personal favorite, “The Way It Was In New York.” The moment also commemorated their starring role in the designer’s new Fall campaign, inspired by rock n’ roll nostalgia.

“Gray Sorrenti shot the campaign with us—it’s all over the city right now,” said Lotan. “We met over a year ago at the Chateau Marmont. Friends introduced us, and we just liked each other and kept gong from there. It somehow ended up with this campaign.”

Lasting well past midnight, guests including Beck, Laura Prepon, Maggie Rogers, Jessica Jaffe, and Max Berlinger mingled and grooved with red wine and champagne in hand, all served by The Carlyle’s renowned red-jacketed staff. To close the affair, everyone left with their own Kills T-shirts, keeping the rock spirit alive as New York Fashion Week approaches.

All images: David James Swanson

