Nike’s $40 Million Pledge To Support The Black Community

It’s been encouraging this week to see brands of all sizes step up to the plate and make donations to charities benefiting the black community. Nike is leading the way with a pledge today to donate $40 million to invest in organizations fighting for social justice, education and addressing racial inequality.
“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc. “We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates.”
