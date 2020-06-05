Nike’s $40 Million Pledge To Support The Black Community

It’s been encouraging this week to see brands of all sizes step up to the plate and make donations to charities benefiting the black community. Nike is leading the way with a pledge today to donate $40 million to invest in organizations fighting for social justice, education and addressing racial inequality.

“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc. “We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates.”

“The NIKE, Inc. family can always do more but will never stop striving to role model how a diverse company acts. We will continue our focus on being more representative of our consumers while doing our part in the communities we serve,” Donahoe added.

The pledge is in conjunction with their Jordan and Converse brands.

The brand has been at the forefront of the movement in recent years partnering and supporting NFL star and social activist, Colin Kaepernick. This week they made a statement on Instagram in response to George Floyd’s death where they proclaimed: “For Once, Don’t Do It” condemning his death.

