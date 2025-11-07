Chic Report

Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow Makes A Bejeweled Arrival At Highland Park Village

The brand's collection debuted at MARKET this week

by Aaron Royce
House of Harlow's Hathor collection (Courtesy of House of Harlow)

Where luxury shopping is concerned, one of Dallas’ best is Highland Park Village—which has a shimmering new member this week! On Friday, Nicole Richie’s bohemian fashion label House of Harlow showcased its new Hathor collection at luxury fashion concept store MARKET. The moment also found Richie in attendance, meeting face-to-face with clients to walk them through her latest designs.

“Dallas has such a unique sense of style, bold yet timeless,” Richie said. “I’m excited to personally share this new chapter of House of Harlow with MARKET and connect with a community that embraces fashion as a form of self-expression.”

House of Harlow’s Hathor collection

House of Harlow’s debut at MARKET notably follows Richie’s reclamation of creative control over the brand, which she first launched in 2007 with an emphasis on effortless, modern womenswear and jewelry inspired by the laid-back culture of California. The star’s notably worn her designs across red carpets and appearances ever since, including the Met Gala.

Having just launched, Richie’s new collection has leaned into this ethos with a focus on ornamentation inspired by Hathor, the Egyptian goddess of beauty. Standout styles included teardrop earrings, pendant necklaces, and hinged bracelets studded with luxe stones from tiger’s eye to malachite and onyx—in addition to sparkling pavé diamonds for a pop of glamour. However, clients at MARKET also discovered new made-to-order designs from Richie’s demi-fine jewelry collection Bespoke, bringing her free-spirited ethos an even more personalized touch.

You can discover Richie’s full Hathor collection now on House of Harlow’s website.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

