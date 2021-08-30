Nicole Richie Talks Us Through Her New House Of Harlow Collection—And Why She’s Reintroducing Jewelry!

Style savant Nicole Richie is bringing her upcoming House of Harlow collection on the road—and boy, is it a good one. The latest offering from her popular line is set to launch at the Revolve Gallery in NYC during the official NYFW show schedule, but trust your Daily to bring you a sneak peek ahead of time! In major news, Richie is bringing back the beloved jewelry—who could forget the instantly recognizable treasure trove pieces that the brand launched with!—with five new styles for the taking. (Watch this space…) The collection also incorporates 33 pieces across dresses, outerwear, separates, and shoes in what have long-since become the fashion icon’s signatures. Read: metallics, jewel tones, fringe, animal print, and both 1970s and 1990s detailing galore! We caught Richie for a hot minute to get the scoop and a behind the scenes look.

Talk us through the new collection! What are you most excited about?

My biggest inspiration this year has been my relationship with nature. In a year with many moments of isolation, I think so many of us have noticed a change in our appreciation for the outdoors and the our environment as a whole. As we get back into the rhythm of our lives, I hope we stay connected to the earth and nature and make it a part of whatever is next, and that’s what I want people to feel through this presentation.

What’s your one favorite piece and how are you wearing it?

I am living in the pants. I’ll wear them with a white t-shirt and boots—it’s been my go-to outfit at the moment!

With fall on the horizon, what’s an outfit for day and night you’re excited to get dressed up in?

My favorite part of fall and winter dressing is layering. For day time or night time you can just throw a scarf over one of your favorite dresses and wear boots with it.

For anyone feeling bored with their wardrobe right now, do you have any tips for spicing things up for fall?

Start accessorizing! You can change up your looks with jewelry and scarves. It’s what I do.

Speaking of—you’re reintroducing jewelry. What’s new?

House of Harlow started as a jewelry brand. The journey started in Costume Jewelry and over the years we have introduced Fine Jewelry. I’m ready and excited to share the full collections I’ve been working on over the last few years.

