Nicole Miller on Her Partnership with Dress for Success, New Subscriber Service, and The Item They Can’t Keep In Stock

Nicole Miller is ending the year on a giving note. The brand announced a partnership this week with Dress For Success, the non-profit that empowers women to thrive in work and in life. For the month of December, Nicole Miller will donate one item of clothing to Dress For Success for every item sold online so that women all over the world can begin to build a professional wardrobe. The brand is also implementing a donation page on their e-commerce site so consumers can have another opportunity to support the organization. The Daily recently caught up with Miller to get the scoop on the latest with the brand including their new subscriber service.

What’s new with the brand?

We are still going forward with casual in a big way. We will be expanding all our accessories categories from handbags to shoes and jewelry. Also, we will be expanding our home collection!

Tell us about the new subscriber service.

Nicole Miller Reserved is an exciting additional channel for us to reach a new customer who is interested in exploring on-trend apparel options at an accessible price point. Powered by rental technology platform CaaStle, Nicole Miller Reserved provides members with unlimited access to a wide assortment of contemporary women’s apparel featuring Miller’s signature graphic prints, innovative silhouettes, and edgy designs for one flat monthly fee. Style conscious subscribers pay $110 per month to receive three items of Nicole Miller Collection clothing at a time to wear as often as they’d like. The service includes free shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns, as well as complimentary dry cleaning; and subscribers have the option to keep and purchase their favorite pieces at a discount.

Your masks have become so popular. Are you continuing to release new looks?

We are constantly getting compliments on how comfortable our masks are and how much everyone loves our prints! Practically all the prints sell out. All the different camouflage prints, florals and bandanas have been doing amazingly well. Also, the silk masks have been very popular. We recently added some bling and made a $125 mask which people have responded well to.

What do you predict 2021 will look like when it comes to fashion?

It seems that it’s starting already. We cannot keep our gold bell bottom holiday pants in stock! People are clearly looking for fashionable and comfortable alternatives to sweats. We definitely think people are ready to start dressing up again, especially with the holidays coming up.

You released a more casual line this year. What’s your favorite look from the collection?

I always like the evil eye activewear and sweatshirts. Also, I love the distressed look of the rock and royalty casual pieces.

Where will you be spending the holidays?

We are not going anywhere this year. We’ll either spend the holidays at home here in the city or in Sag Harbor.

