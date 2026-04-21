Nicole Kidman’s Kid Wears Oscar de la Renta to Prom

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban just went to prom. And in what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, she wore a pretty spectacular designer gown for the occasion, posting a grainy photo of herself sitting alone on a set of stone steps looking wan on her Instagram account.

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Although Sunday Rose didn’t say who designed the dress or where she got it, the internet sleuths at Page Six identified it as being from the Oscar de la Renta spring 2022 collection after finding the exact dress on Vestiair Collective, where it sold for $5,870.

Is it possible that Sunday Rose actually wore a secondhand dress to prom? Somehow this seems like something Kidman would encourage, despite the fact that she surely could have afforded to buy her daughter something new — the dress in question originally retailed for $12,000 according the Vetstiarie listing — or had her own stylist call around and secure something for her for free. Or Sunday Rose’s own agents at Elite or The Society — where she is signed as a model — probably could have sorted something out for her. If she wanted, she probably could have just had someone place a call to Miu Miu for a custom look, even. After all, she did make her runway debut opening the Miu Miu Spring 2025 show. She even appeared in a Miu Miu campaign that same season.

Or Dior? Sunday Rose appeared in Jonathan Anderson’s first womens wear campaign for Dior a little while back.

Of course, if Sunday Rose really wanted to make a media splash, she should have worn one of her mother’s old red carpet dresses. Surely mama Nicole still has that incredible Galliano-designed Dior look from the 1997 Academy Awards. Or the gold Dior dress from the 2000 Academy Awards, which is maybe a bit more fun and dance-able. Then again, what teen wants to wear their mother’s clothes to prom? Even when their mother is one of the most famously beautiful actresses of all time with some of the best clothes to ever walk the red carpet. Still, it would have been cool. And who knows, maybe Kidman’s youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, will dive into her mom’s archive for her prom in a couple of years.