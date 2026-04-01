NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards Hosts Fifth Anniversary Celebration in Miami at 1Hotel South Beach

NEW YOU hosted the Fifth Annual NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards, March 27–28, 2026, at the iconic 1 Hotel South Beach, marking a milestone year for one of the beauty industry’s most prestigious and influential gatherings.

The two-day event brought together visionary founders, global brands, cultural tastemakers, and media leaders such as Patrick Ta, Rachel Zoe, Jeannie Mai, Glen Coco Oropeza, Olivia Flowers, Cynthia Bailey, Farouk Shami, Jesse Metcalfe, Diana Madison, Dara Levitan, Carly Rivlin, Briana Cisneros, Tara Electra, Madison Brodsky, Alexia Nepola, Alicia Grande, Fatima Cuellar, Taylen Biggs, Noelle Robinson, Pam Cominter, Courtney Noonan, Foodgod, Matthew Dillon, Casey Boonstra, Nicky Gile, Angeline Varona, Celeste Bright, Madison Skylar, Eva Quiala, Foodgod, Taja Abitbol, Courtney Kerr Noonan, Le Prince, Jennifer Stano, Reesa Lake plus many more.

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards recognize excellence across multiple categories, celebrating founders, executives, creatives, and brands driving the industry forward through innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural impact. Now in its fifth year, the awards have cemented their reputation as Miami’s premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty event, blending editorial authority with experiential energy.

The Editors Choice Award Winners:

The Best AI Beauty Innovation Award

LG-CHI Color Master Factory, presented by Glen Coco Oropeza

Best New Fragrance Award:

Fraz Kader Parfums for Spartacus, presented by Pam Comiter.

Health and Beauty Trailblazer

Jeannie Mai, presented by Madison Brodsky.

New You Influencer of the Year

Courtney Noonan, presented by Reesa Lake.

Beauty and Style Tastemaker

Alexia Napola, presented by Adriana Catano, a

Beauty Podcasters of the Year

Dara Levitan and Carly Rivlin were jointly named, presented by Bruna Lima.

Celebrity Hairstylist of the Year

Briana Cisneros, presented by Olivia Flowers.

Skincare Innovator of the Year

Runway Beauty by Christian Siriano, presented by Diana Madison.

Style Icon of the Year

Rachel Zoe, presented by Jeannie Mai

Brand of the Year

Patrick TA, presented by Fatima Cuellar.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Farouk Shami, presented by Mego Ayvazian.

Recognized as one of South Florida’s premier beauty industry events, the NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards is a powerful platform for product launches, brand discovery, and industry recognition—spotlighting both emerging disruptors and best-selling commercial leaders while amplifying the voices defining modern beauty.

The milestone celebration opened with an exclusive VIP reception debuting the NEW YOU “pretty” supplement line, followed by a day of immersive programming, including high-impact keynote speakers and expert-led panels, a curated brand expo spotlighting innovation across beauty and wellness, the signature NEW YOU Interactive Beauty Bar, offering hands-on sampling and experiences, a press-filled red carpet, podcast collaborations, and live streaming media moments, a formal awards ceremony honoring excellence across the industry.

Lead sponsors for the 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards included CHI Haircare, Patrick Ta Beauty, Grande Cosmetics, Stripes Beauty by Naomi Watts, YSE Beauty by Molly Sims, NEW YOU pretty, Diana Madison Beauty, Runway Beauty by Christian Siriano, SolShine, ADM, Atlantic Packaging, NU Standard, Seis Cosmetics, BEJOU, Performance.20, iRomaScents, Fraz Kader Parfums, Dossier, NUTRL Skin, and many more.