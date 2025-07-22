New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2026 Calendar Is Here!

New York Fashion Week is back again. From September 11-16, a notably later shift for the latest round of NYFW, designers will showcase their upcoming collections for the Spring 2026 season—as seen in the preliminary calendar released today by the CFDA. “The collections this September represent the resilience and dynamism of the city through a global lens,” said Joseph Maglieri, CFDA’s Director of Fashion Week Initiatives. “With great returns to the calendar, visiting brands from around the world, and a new guard of rising talent finding their rhythm and stride, New York Fashion Week continues to be a gateway for discovery, creativity, and storytelling representing the spirit and independence of American fashion.”

Indeed, the upcoming assortment of over 60 runway shows and presentations features a mix of newcomers and established names. September’s show slate will kick off with Michael Kors, followed by Lafayette 148, Kate Barton, Christian Siriano, Simkhai, and Collina Strada. Other labels presenting their Spring 2026 designs during the Week include Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Bevza, Calvin Klein Collection, Campillo, Cynthia Rowley, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Fforme, Elena Velez, Jason Wu Collection, Kallmeyer, KidSuper, L’Enchanteur, Luar, Norma Kamali, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Tibi, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, TWP, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Zankov. COS, Off-White, and Toteme will also show during the Week, bringing the schedule an international flair. First-time designers on the schedule include 6397, Amir Taghi, Dwarmis, Lii, Maria McManus, Nardos, Raúl Peñaranda, Rùadh, and SC103. Activations will also be held by finalist designers competing in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund this year, including Ashlyn, Bach Mai, Bernard James, Don’t Let Disco, Gabe Gordon, Heirlome, Jamie Okuma, and Meruert Tolegen.

Of course, there’s plenty of NYFW surprises in store! Alexander Wang will return to the NYFW calendar on September 12, marking his first runway since stepping back from the calendar in 2023 and hosting his last runway show in June 2024. LaQuan Smith will also show his Spring 2026 collection on an unannounced date, after shockingly canceling his show 24 hours before it took place in February. Key absences on the calendar include fashion-favorite Khaite, as well as Lapointe—a surprise, given the brand’s well-received February runway show.

Though the calendar’s in its early stages, some special moments have yet to be scheduled. Brandon Maxwell will celebrate his 10th anniversary with a special fashion show, while we hear Oscar de la Renta is returning to the runway at NYFW for the first time in several seasons to commemorate Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s 10th year at the elegant house. As for the social scene while NYC’s most fashionable guests are out and about? Rumor has it that Balmain and Chopard will host glamorous soirées during the special occasion. Plus, our chic 12th annual Fashion Media Awards will light up the city to honor the fashion industry’s rising stars and key players. Stay tuned!

You can check out the full New York Fashion Week calendar now on CFDA.com.

