The Spring Summer 2027 NYFW Calendar Is Here and It Is Full of Surprises

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) just released the preliminary calendar for the Spring/Summer 2027 season and it’s full of surprises.

Diane von Furstenberg will officially kick things off on Thursday, September 10 at 9:30am with the debut of new artistic director Henry Zankov and the week will close with Thom Browne on Tuesday, September 15 at 5:00pm.

The preliminary schedule features 70 runway shows and designer presentations, including heavy hitters such as Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Calvin Klein Collection, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Collina Strada, COS, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Fforme, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors Collection, Norma Kamali, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Public School New York, Simkhai, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Wiederhoeft.

This season will also see the runway returns of Monse, threeASFOUR, and Tommy Hilfiger.

There are also a bunch of new names on this season’s schedule, including Benjamin Seidler, Conner Ives, Grey’s by Emily Grey, High Sport by Alissa Zachary, Hikari no Yami by Jakarie Whitaker, Magda Butrym, Max Esmail, Patrick Taylor, Sabyasachi by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Zaldy, who debuted a super sexy menswear collection last season.

The 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Bad Binch TongTong by Terrence Zhou, Jamie Haller, and Milamore by George Inaki are on the calendar for the first time, joining CVFF finalists Aisling Camps, Amir Taghi, Lii by Zane Li, and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

There are also a handful of designers showing off calendar: Ralph Lauren will present their Spring 2027 Collection on Wednesday, September 9, along with Coach, Rachel Comey — who is celebrating her brand’s 25th anniversary — Cult Gaia, and Libertine.

“New York Fashion Week this season returns with creative force and zeal,” said Joseph Maglieri, CFDA’s Senior Director of Fashion Week Initiatives, via a release. “As our country celebrates its 250th anniversary, this season represents what makes New York Fashion Week special: its spirit of independence. Our designers carve out their own artistic identity marked by grit, individuality, and resourcefulness. Across emerging designers and heritage brands, the attention on NYFW and American fashion is grounded in embracing who we are without trying, or wanting, to emulate any other city.”

Check out the full preliminary calendar below.