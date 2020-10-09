Samira Nasr Taps Three Top Editors To Join The Masthead At Harper’s Bazaar

Samira Nasr, who took the reins at Harper’s Bazaar in July, has been busy adding top-level editorial talent to her team at the fashion bible.

First up, Leah Chernikoff, who reportedly began her role as executive editor this summer. Chernikoff, most recently head of content at Glossier/Into The Gloss, was previously Elle.com’s digital director from 2013-2019. Prior to that, she was the editorial director of Fashionista.com. The Brooklyn-based mom began her career as a features reporter at New York Daily News. It’s not the first time Chernikoff has worked alongside Nasr; before Nasr went to Vanity Fair, she was the fashion director at ELLE. Chernikoff’s role will involve overseeing all editorial content and strategy, and managing the print and digital teams.

Next up to join the masthead is Laura Genninger, who steps into the role of creative director. The position has been empty since V‘s Stephen Gan jumped ship to Elle in 2018. Most recently, Genninger was art director at Another Man and has served as art director at i-D and Atmos. She has also worked extensively on creative projects under her own company, Studio 191, for the past 25 years. A complete new re-design of the print magazine is expected early next year. Genninger will also work across fashion and cover shoots.

In a newly-created position, Kaitlyn Greenidge will join as features director across all platforms. Greenidge, a published author who holds an MFA in Fiction from Hunter College, has previously contributed to The New York Times and Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter. In her new role, Greenidge will collaborate with writers and editors on packages about prevalent societal and cultural issues. Greenidge’s writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Elle, and Buzzfeed, among others. She is the recipient of several fellowships, including the Whiting Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Genninger and Greenidge will begin their roles on November 1. The November issue is also Nasr’s first issue since taking over from Glenda Bailey.

