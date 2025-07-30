Love News! Romantic Updates For Zendaya, Katy Perry, and Pamela Anderson!

Love is in the air! As summer reaches its peak, new romantic updates are in store for some of fashion’s top celebs. Pamela Anderson‘s apparently begun dating Liam Neeson, according to People. The pair’s “early” rumored relationship sparked while filming The Naked Gun, which they’re currently promoting on a chic press tour—where Anderson’s also made waves in chic looks by star stylist Bailey Moon. Meanwhile, Katy Perry was also spotted out on a dinner date with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at Le Violin in Montreal, according to TMZ. To cap things off, Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing with their viral nuptials—though, as stylist Law Roach told E! News, “the process hasn’t even started yet” with their wedding planning. We can’t wait to see what the year has in store for these lovebirds!

Did Alex Consani Just Tease Her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return?

Victoria’s Secret’s Angels are returning to the runway! Yesterday, the brand broke the news that its namesake Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return for another edition this fall—which could include Alex Consani. After VS broke the news, Consani took to her IG Stories to share its announcement video—complete with an emoji peaking through its hands, tasing a potential VS runway return. Last year, Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history as the first transgender models to walk for Victoria’s Secret—a standout moment in 2024’s star-studded show, which included performances by Lisa, Tyla, and Cher and appearances from supers like Tyra Banks, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more.

Prada’s Revenue Rises By 9% Across 2025’s First Half, Despite The Luxury Slowdown

Prada is on the rise amidst the ongoing luxury slowdown. The brand’s parent company, Prada Group, reported a 9% rise in revenues for the first half of 2025, according to Yahoo! Finance. Mainly supported from a 40% second quarter increase in sales at sister brand Miu Miu, the Group’s net revenue for 2025’s first two quarters totaled 2.74 billion euros, approximately $3.16 billion USD. Meanwhile, Prada specifically faced a 3.6% sales drop in Q2, owed to lower tourism sales in Japan and Europe. The Prada Group news arrives amidst a slow in luxury sales for numerous brands and companies—including Gucci, which reported a 25% decrease in Q2 sales, according to The Financial Times.

Tory Burch Steps Into Fall With New Bags, Ballet Flats, And More In NYC

Autumn’s arrived early for Tory Burch! The brand’s just revealed its new Fall 2025 campaign, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth throughout New York City. The shoot finds models Lulu Tenney, Selena Forrest, Hejia Li, Ida Heiner, and Nora Attal strolling through the city streets, lounging across apartments and park benches, and hailing cabs while on the go. Naturally, they’re outfitted in Burch’s latest designs, including its new Kira Turnlock shoulder bag, pierced totes and toe-loop sandals, midi skirts, blouses, versatile knits, and denim—plus a revamped take on its signature Reva Travel ballet flats and Romy satchels. You can discover the first launch of Burch’s Fall collection now on ToryBurch.com.

All images: Jamie Hawkesworth

Victoria’s Secret PINK And LoveShackfancy’s New Collab Is In Full Bloom

Victoria’s Secret is thinking pink! The brand’s Victoria’s Secret PINK label and LoveShackFancy have come together to create a new collaboration, inspired by their shared love for the color pink. The line brings back archival PINK athleisure and ready-to-wear pieces, boosted by a LoveShackFancy twist from whimsical floral prints, silky bow accents, and varsity patterns—plus plenty of shades of pink and blue! Fashion fans can discover the duo’s collection in-person at a new pop-up on August 5, open from 12pm to 7pm at 45 Grand Street in New York City. The full line will officially launch on August 6 on both VSpink.com and LoveShackFancy.com, retailing from $20 to $200.

All images: Carin Backoff

Miu Miu and The Row Lead The Lyst Index’s Q2 Report

The Lyst Index is back! During Q2, the report from shopping platform Lyst revealed that Miu Miu’s ranked as the hottest brand from April to June 2025, followed by Loewe, Saint Laurent, Prada, Coach, The Row, COS, and Chloé. Additional labels in the top 20 “Hottest Brands” list include Ralph Lauren, Jacquemus, Versace, Gucci, and Valentino—as well as Burberry, making its re-entry after a year, and Birkenstock, making its “Hottest Brands” debut. Where specific products are concerned, Lyst used data from social media, searches, and Lyst app sales to compile its list of the most popular products of the quarter, led by The Row’s viral Dune sandals. Skims’ tank top, Miu Miu’s suede loafers, Juju Vera’s white Petra shell pendant necklace, and Prada’s Collapse Re-Nylon and suede sneakers also appear within the list’s ranking of the quarter’s top 10 items. Outside of the top 20 brands, there’s also been a 96% rise in demand for Pucci pieces, as well as a 35% rise in demand for Jacques Marie Mage eyewear. You can take a deeper look at the latest Lyst Index now on Lyst.com.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.