Net-A-Porter Is Bringing Sustainable Beauty to the Forefront

For the first time, Net-A-Porter is including beauty brands on its Net Sustain platform. Starting today, fans can shop 27 ethical and sustainable beauty brands, including Aesop, Dr Barbara Strum, and Vintner’s Daughter, as well as up-and-coming brands like Cosmydor, One Ocean Beauty, Sana Jardin, and Seed to Skin. Additionally, Net-A-Porter is expanding Net Sustain’s fashion offering, adding 45 new brands (bringing its total up to 100), and promising 17 exclusive capsule collections this year, including ones from Theory and Gabriela Hearst.

“Since the launch of Net Sustain in June 2019, we have been committed to expanding in this area and enabling our customer to make informed choices,” says Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director of Net-A-Porter. “Terminology with sustainable beauty can mean different things to different people — Net Sustain celebrates the brands that place sustainability at the heart of their business mission, and our attribute taxonomy recognizes that every brand will take a slightly different approach depending on the nature of their supply chain and their end product.”

All of the brands on Net Sustain are sorted by a list of product attributes. The platform highlights items that are made with considered materials and ingredients, make an effort to reduce waste, are locally made, and adhere to fair trade principles. Animal welfare is also key — the platform prohibits animal testing, with standards and certifications being set by the Responsible Wool Standard, Responsible Down Standard, and the Leaping Bunny. Some products are even certified by the Vegan Society.

Finally, if you’re gazing upon these beautiful images, wondering why Net-A-Porter would undo all their good work for the environment with a photoshoot, don’t fret — the campaign was planned with its environmental impact in mind. The background was made with recycled florals and materials. Net-A-Porter also used as much natural light and as little travel as possible, and asked third-party production companies to use reusable cutlery and cookery, thereby eliminating single-use plastics from set. Brava!

