Give me summer in the Hamptons! Spirits were high Out East on Thursday night during Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter‘s splashy outdoor soirée, celebrating the luxury fashion platforms’ new pop-up store taking over Sagaponack mainstay Wyeth. During the event, guests including Julianne Moore, Morgan Spector, Rebecca Hall, and Carolyn Murphy explored the fashionable shop, filled with new summer selections from Alaïa, Loewe, Gucci, The Elder Statesman, Khaite, Tom Ford, Celine, Brunello Cucinelli, and more luxe labels.

The warm summer evening began with cocktails, where guests mingled across Wyeth’s rustic green grounds with spicy margaritas, gimlets, and palomas in hand. As outdoor lanterns cast a soft light around the outdoor space, Isan Elba took to the DJ booth for enchanting beats throughout the night. Everyone posed for photos at the pop-up’s entrance and backyard, surrounded by blossoming white hydrangeas—and took a peek inside the shop, which is open until July 20 and will include special events and workshops over the weekend.

Guests also defied the summer heat with an array of tasty summer bites, from lobster rolls and caviar-topped waffle sticks to deconstructed caprese salads. Now in its seventh year, local favorite Clam Bar appeared to offer delectable oysters, clams, and shrimp—which attendees garnished with lemon, hot sauce, and more at their leisure—from its signature white and red truck. The celebrations closed with a frosty finish from branded ice cream, which many chicsters took to-go—along with extra champagne and wine nightcaps!

Attendees at the fashionable affair included Heather Kaminetsky, Jack Innanen, Evan Ross Katz, Aerin Lauder, Tamron Hall, Kylie McGuigan, Racquel Chevremont, Igee Okafor, Elizabeth Kurpis, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Tina Craig, Nicky Hilton, Candace Marie, Dorian Braxton, Sophie Elgort, Mary Alice Stephenson, J.J. Martin, Nick Campbell, Lineisy Montero, Hannah Donker, Romilly Newman, Claire Stern Milch, Alioune Badara Fall, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, Sol Antar, Melodie Monrose, Hiandra Martinez, and more.

All images: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

