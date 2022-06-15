Neiman Marcus Welcomes Andrea Mary Marshall’s Luxury Brand Salon 1884 To The Fold

Say hello to the uber chic new name that Neiman Marcus is betting big on. Last night, the retailer officially heralded the arrival of Salon 1884; an edited line of classic silhouettes designed by artist Andrea Mary Marshall as a love letter to the women who inspire her. To celebrate, Marshall and Neiman Marcus’ Jodi Kahn hosted an intimate dinner to allow stylists, editors, and tastemakers to get better acquainted with the fledgling brand.

The gathering fittingly took place at the newly-reopened Hotel Chelsea’s elegant Bard Room, with Marshall noting that onetime resident of the hotel Patti Smith is an iconic muse who always guides her design approach. Such effortless coolness was easily seen in pieces from Edition No. 01; like cloud-soft long-sleeve silk jersey gowns in white and black, a boxy cotton twill trench coat, the quintessential lambskin leather jacket, plus double-breasted blazers and pleated wool pants. (In case you’re wondering, another failsafe influence was Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.)

Sustainability informs the line, with attention paid to reclaimed fabrics and non-toxic dyes, and Marshall explained that the focus will not be on rapid and multiple seasonal collections, but rather thoughtful capsule releases of timeless classics. Adding to that, Jodi Kahn, senior director, DMM of women’s designer RTW at Neiman Marcus said: “The pieces can be easily integrated into one’s wardrobe. Salon 1884 has the newness and fashion-forward approach our customers are looking for without trying too hard, and we believe this collection will resonate strongly with them.”

Attendees on the evening included Bailey Moon, Brie Welch, Coco Rocha, Gigi Burris, Jenee Naylor, Jessica Wang, Marz Lovejoy, Nazy Nazhand, Silvia Prada, Tina Leung, and more.

Images: BFA

