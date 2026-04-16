Where to Shop (and what to wear) for a South Asian Wedding

Co-owners and designers of Nazranaa, brother and sister duo Shashank Gupta and Shivangi Singh have built one of America’s most beautiful and innovative South Asian bridal boutiques, with a stunning array of ready-to-wear and couture attire. It’s the go-to shopping destination for anyone having (or attending) a South Asian wedding. Gupta and Singh have everything you need to look your best and plenty of sage advice to help you navigate what will probably be the most lavish event of your life.

What should one keep in mind when dressing for a South Asian wedding?

South Asian weddings are full of fashion and fun! Take risks and have fun with your clothes! It is always better to overdress than underdress. The best way for non-South Asian guests to prepare is to ask the couple about the dress code for each event, do a little research on the different ceremonies, and choose outfits that are appropriate for the occasion.

How important is it for non-South Asian guests to dress in these culturally specific garments?

For guests who are not South Asian, dressing the part at a South Asian wedding is generally seen as a sign of respect and appreciation for the culture rather than appropriation. These weddings are deeply rooted in tradition, color, and celebration, and hosts often encourage guests to participate in that spirit through their attire.

Speaking of color, are there any colors that are off limits?

Definitely follow the colors provided by the bride and groom! And always avoid black, white, or red for the ceremony.

What are some of the formal wear trends you see gaining momentum this year?

While black will always be classic, deeper tones like chocolate brown, forest green, burgundy, and jewel tones are becoming increasingly popular for formalwear. These colors feel sophisticated while offering a fresh alternative to traditional black-tie palettes. Suits and formal pieces are becoming slightly more relaxed in fit, with softer tailoring and roomier cuts that prioritize comfort without sacrificing elegance. This modern approach allows movement while still maintaining structure and refinement.

What makes Nazranaa such a singular destination for South Asian formalwear?

Nazranaa has become a singular destination for South Asian formal wear because of the depth of options we offer, and the personalized experience clients receive from the moment they walk in. We carry one of the largest inventories of South Asian outfits in the United States, with thousands of pieces across bridal, groom, and guest categories. In addition, we have in-house designers who can customize outfits to bring a client’s vision to life. From adjusting embroidery and colors to creating fully bespoke designs, we can tailor each piece so that every client leaves with something that feels uniquely theirs.

Tell me about these denim lehenga you’ve created. They’re gorgeous, but, honestly, when I think of South Asian formalwear, the last thing I think of is denim!

The idea actually came from one of our clients. During a styling appointment, she mentioned how much she loved denim as a fabric and casually asked if something like that could ever work in a lehenga. It immediately sparked our curiosity because denim is so universally loved, but it is the last fabric people associate with South Asian formal wear. That contrast is exactly what made the idea exciting to us.

What has the response been so far?

Amazing!! We have not only sold them in stores but also received requests to personalize them into blazers and other silhouettes.

MODEL MOMENT

Up-and-coming model Lakshmi Mulgund is more than a little familiar with South Asian formal wear and even she was impressed by Nazranaa’s offerings. “Nazranaa has this unique ability to respect traditional roots while leaning into a very modern, polished aesthetic,” she says. “When I’m in their pieces, I feel stately yet effortless. What I like best is the attention to detail in the fit. Often, with heavy formal wear, you can feel “worn” by the clothes, but Nazranaa’s designs are tailored to move with you. They feel like a second skin that just happens to be covered in exquisite embroidery.

What is it about South Asian formalwear that you love? What do you think makes it so special?

What I love most is the unapologetic celebration of craftsmanship. Every piece feels like a living history of textile art—from the intricate zardosi work to the way the fabric is draped to create a specific silhouette. It’s special because it manages to be incredibly regal and structured while remaining fluid. There is an inherent sense of “occasion” built into the weight and shimmer of the garments that you just don’t find in Western formal wear.

The denim lehenga you wore for the shoot is so gorgeous. I’ve never seen anything like it! It seems almost scandalous. How did it feel?

Honestly, it was a complete revelation. It felt rebellious and high-fashion all at once. I would absolutely wear it to a formal event — it’s the perfect “disruptor” piece for a Sangeet or a high-end gala.

As for being “scandalous,” I think it’s more of a playful provocation. It challenges the idea that formal wear has to be silk or velvet to be “serious.” While it definitely gives a sophisticated nod to that iconic 2001 Britney and Justin moment, these pieces are elevated by their silhouette and traditional South Asian handiwork. It’s not a costume; it’s a statement on how versatile our heritage fashion can be.

What do you think is the key to really pulling off one of these formal looks?

Intentionality. These are bold, architectural garments, so you have to own the space you’re in. It’s about balancing the heavy ornamentation with a sense of ease—letting the clothes do the talking while you provide the confidence. If you’re wearing something as unique as a denim lehenga or a heavily worked set, the best “accessory” is a relaxed posture. When you feel comfortable in the craftsmanship, the look becomes effortless rather than overwhelming.