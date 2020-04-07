Naomi Campbell Launches Live Show, Gaga Plans Coronavirus Concert

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Naomi Campbell Launches Live YouTube Show (YouTube)

The OG supermodel is now airing a live talk show with some of her best fashion friends on YouTube. No Filter with Naomi started yesterday from her New York apartment with Cindy Crawford as the first guest. The gals chatted about Cindy’s mole, walking for Versace when Gianni was alive, and their longtime friendship. Marc Jacobs joins Campbell live today at 3pm. Don’t miss it!

Lady Gaga Raises Major Money for Coronavirus Response Fund

The singer announced this week she has raised $35 million for WHO’s global coronavirus response fund. She is also partnering with the WHO and Global Citizen to launch a virtual festival on April 18 called “One World Together at Home” aimed at uniting the world in the fight against coronavirus. The show will air on all major networks in America and streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon Prime Video. The concert will feature performances by Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Elton John, and more.



Anna Wintour Is Just Like Us! (Vogue)

The Vogue EIC wrote yesterday that she joins the legion of New Yorkers who have fallen for Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She writes: “I’m not the first one to say this, but I’m grateful for New York’s governor. Governor Cuomo goes in front of cameras every day and simply levels with us about the crisis we’re in. He tells us the truth without sugar coating it—a feat our president cannot bring himself to do. How incredibly reassuring that is. How lucky we are to have him.” She also reiterated the importance of wearing face masks when outside.

LERET LERET Is Donating 25% of Sales to God’s Love We Deliver

LERET LERET is partnering with God’s Love We Deliver on the non-profit’s new campaign #WhoAreYouCookingFor, which aims to fund 100,000 medically tailored meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its commitment to continue to deliver meals to New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other severe illnesses. For every purchase of a LERET LERET sweater from its website, the brand will donate 25% of sales to God’s Love We Deliver. “As a small business in the city, we felt it was imperative to help our fellow New Yorkers in some way,” said the Lerets. “By joining forces with God’s Love We Deliver, we can address one of the most essential–and currently most challenging–needs.”

