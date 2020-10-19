Naomi Campbell Is Vogue’s November Cover Star

“Trailblazer, mentor, provocateur” Naomi Campbell has changed modeling forever, so says Vogue’s newest cover story with the iconic supermodel. Indeed, the 50-year-old looks every bit like the quintessential heaven-sent modeling icon as she fronts the November issue in a regal Dior Haute Couture white peplum-waist gown.

For her appearance, the British catwalk queen was styled by Carlos Nazario. Nazario, fashion director of iD magazine, was recently named among Vogue’s new contributing editors. He also styled Lizzo for last month’s cover.

The feature interview was conducted by black British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch. In the pages, Campbell appears alongside models she has mentored in the industry, including Ugbad Abdi, Alton Mason, Anok Yai, and Kaia Gerber.

Adut Akech—who calls Campbell “mama”—and designer Kenneth Ize also contributed quotes praising Campbell for paving the way for BIPOC talent in the fashion and modeling industry.

“She is the blueprint,” says Ugbad Abdi. While Gerber adds, “Naomi has always championed authentic relationships with designers, editors, photographers, et cetera, and has always encouraged me to do the same.”

In the extensive article, Campbell talks about racism, the new Supermodels documentary, and teases that she will eventually write a memoir.

Of her experiences of racism during her extensive career she says, “I’d rather have racism be right in front of my face and know what I’m dealing with, than to have it suppressed. No disrespect to the country I was born in, but we need to dig it up and bring it up and deal with it. No more chucking it down the sides. Nothing has changed. Only that I know that I will have the support of my culture now when I speak.”

The spread was photographed by New York-based model-turned-photographer Ethan James Green.

Read the full interview on vogue.com here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.