Must-See Italian Brands To Check Out At COTERIE

Nothing says quality, design, and craftsmanship in the fashion world quite like a “Made in Italy” label, and the Italian Trade Association (ITA) is once again sponsoring scores of Italian brands — more than 81 in total — at COTERIE from February 24–26 at the Javits Center. ITA’s stateside initiatives support the discovery and success of Italian labels in the U.S. market, and this season, 16 brands are making their COTERIE debut. It was a busy 2025 for ITA, which sponsored COTERIE in February and September, the Chicago Collective menswear shows in January and August, as well as 25 “Made in Italy” brands at the Miami Cabana swimwear show in June. All that, plus a site refresh for its exclusive digital platform, EXTRAITASTYLE, featuring wholesale tools that make it easier for American retailers to discover myriad Italian brands online and browse 6,000 products. Last but not least, in May 2025, ITA hosted “Italy on Madison,” an immersive three-day showcase held in May at ITA’s historic Upper East Side brownstone, spanning design, beauty, fragrance, eyewear, fashion, and food and wine, which featured 90-plus Italian brands and welcomed more than 600 guests.

So, what does ITA have on tap at COTERIE this season? The organization will host retailers for special complimentary wintertime drinks and bites in its central lounge, which is ski chalet–themed as a nod to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Plus, ITA is staging a photo shoot on-site for all its sponsored brands, with fashion editorial and runway models dressed in full designer looks curated by fashion stylists and lensed by acclaimed fashion photographer Samantha Rapp.

Without further ado, read on to get acquainted with these covetable Italian labels showing at COTERIE, thanks to ITA, that definitely deserve to be on your radar—and in your closet!

READY TO WEAR

Adesi Cashmere

Fresh and modern takes on staple pieces is what Adesi Cashmere is all about, offering outerwear, knitwear, and accessories that are comfortable and thoughtfully detailed. ([email protected]; Booth 6462)

Akep

Since 2015, Akep has offered women’s knitwear using an all-Italian artisan supply chain, along with slow, sustainable production methods to create beautiful outerwear, jackets, coats, sweaters, ponchos, cardigans, and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6133)

Alpha Studio

Technologically advanced ready-to-wear with chic knits made to mix and match has been Alpha Studio’s focus since founder Franco Rossi launched the brand more than 50 years ago. ([email protected]; Booth 6143)

Anna Seravalli

Hailing from Venice, Italy, Anna Seravalli specializes in high-quality beautiful knits and separates dreamed up by founder William Bianco. (julia.simon@ edite.us; Booth 6441)

Bazar Deluxe

Traditional embroidery and other intricate detailing define Bazar Deluxe’s sophisticated outerwear and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Bessi

Dating back to 1950, Bessi has made its mark with womens wear beloved for its mood-boosting patterns and bright colors. (michele@averardobessi. it; Booth 6561)

Bruno Carlo

Known for its knitwear and also popular for sleek gloves, Bruno Carlo’s detailed pieces have been crafted with care in Ventimiglia, Italy, since 1970. ([email protected]; Booth 6152)

B-Yu

Expect soft textures, crisp layers, and an array of vibrant hues and prints from B-Yu’s mix-and-match separates made for layering, which balance elegance with bohemian spirit—and a touch of rebellious spirit for good measure. ([email protected]; Booth 7149)

Cinzia Rocca

Cinzia Rocca’s quality outerwear is crafted with longevity in mind. This Brescia-based label’s array of elegant well-made coats and jackets are meant to be worn and loved season after season. (denise@ cinziaroccausa.com; Booth 6154)

De Santis by Martin Alvarez

Gorgeous and erring on the dramatic side, the label’s dresses and gowns are bedecked in rich textures, sparkle, and embroidery that make for memorable party looks. (vigevanosrllab@ gmail.com; Booth 6161)

Decata

Sustainability is important for Decata’s breezy modern pieces, which use raw materials and offer after-care on its vibrant print-loving dresses and color-blocked shirts, so you can wear and love your pieces over and over. ([email protected]; Booth 6559)

Deha

Deha combines sport and relaxation within its range of patterns and color palettes, making for relaxed yet chic athleisure and loungewear collections. ([email protected]; Booth 6441)

Di Bello by Fontani

Dating back to 1953, Di Bello by Fontani’s forte is its tailoring, as seen in its pieces, especially outerwear, constructed from leather, shearling, and waterproof fabrics. (dibello@dibello. com; Booth 6451)

District Margherita Mazzei

Femininity, charm, and seduction are key themes for District Margherita Mazzei, and the brand’s latest collection explores this using lace, Georgette ruffles, faux leather, chenille, and sequins. (amministrazione@margheritamazzei. net; Booth 6942)

Etici

Sharp lines and timeless silhouettes define Etici, which specializes in sophisticated minimalist suiting, dresses, and separates. (andrea.vignoli@ etici.eu; Booth 6349)

Gaiofatto

Since its launch in 2013, this Venice, Italy–based label has offered airy silk shirts and frocks handmade using the highest-quality materials by local artisans. ([email protected]; Booth 6151)

Giovanna Nicolai

Giovanna Nicolai offers bold feminine pieces that have tons of texture and flair, and are handcrafted by talented seamstresses. ([email protected]; Booth 6162)

Goodmatch

Based in Parma, Goodmatch was founded in 1964 and is a go-to for real-life essentials that are made to move, yet also look pulled together. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Hand Cashmere

Finely crafted cashmere, alpaca, and silk pieces from this Umbrian label are inspired by the concept of the “global artisan” and produced in an ethical environmentally responsible manner. ([email protected]; Booth 6446)

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano

Originally a children’s label, Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano began focusing on chic womenswear in 2017 and prides itself on sustainable production methods. ([email protected]; Booth 6663)

Landi Fancy

For nearly 60 years, Landi Fancy has built a reputation for its coed coats that stylishly protect against the elements, namely waterproof trenches and jackets available in myriad hues and equally practical and polished. ([email protected]; Booth 6448)

Lavi Couture

It’s all in the details when it comes to Lavi Couture’s delicate dresses and separates, such as ruffles and pleats for perfect adornment. (jacopo@ forishowroom.com; Booth 6140)

Le Sarte Pettegole

Launched in 2007, Le Sartre Pettegole offers feminine florals, crisp nautical stripes, and other contemporary takes on classics. ([email protected]; Booth 6146)

Lisa Conté

Based in a Tuscan countryside atelier, Lisa Conté pieces blend leather and various fabrics — along with coordinating bags and shoes — that are sustainably produced and inspired by local natural beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6829)

Meimeij

Architectural volume and sculptural silhouettes are the focus for Meimeij’s feminine yet unfussy dresses, jackets, and separates. (jacopo@ jacopofoti.com; Booth 6124)

Of Handmade

Known and loved for its knitwear, Of Handmade offers comfortable, stylish dresses, T-shirts, skirts, and outerwear that are soft, stylish, and produced environmentally and ethically. ([email protected]; Booth 6517)

Pho Firenze

It’s all about the beauty and bounty of Tuscany for Pho Firenze, which pulls inspiration from the region’s incredible food, wine, and culture for its richly textured dresses and suiting, with glamorous fringe and fur accents for added flair. ([email protected]; Booth 6436)

Pietro Brunelli Milano

Look for clean, refined silhouettes that are timeless yet thoroughly modern from Pietro Brunelli Milano, with the goal of dressing women to feel confident and empowered in their clothes. ([email protected]; Booth 6441)

Ploumanac’h

Comfortable and chic can indeed coexist fashion-wise, as Ploumanac’h proves with its versatile, high-end leisurewear in soft, cozy welldraped fabrications that can be layered to perfection in cooler seasons. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana

Knitwear is a strong focus for Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana, but don’t sleep on flowy pleated maxi skirts and structured trousers and denim, either, which are perfect for styling with the brand’s drapey, soft knit separates. ([email protected]; Booth 6463)

Purotatto

Natural materials that look and feel amazing is Purotatto’s M.O.; since its 2009 inception, the label has utilized cashmere, milk fiber, jersey, cotton, silk, linen, and wool for its separates and outerwear. ([email protected]; Booth 6123)

Regina

Check out Regina for its beautifully handcrafted coats, cardigans, pullover sweaters, and T-shirts, all made with high-quality materials. ([email protected]; Booth 6366)

Sandro Ferrone

Elegant, versatile dresses and separates define the Sandro Ferrone aesthetic; the label has been crafting its timeless wares since the mid-1950s. ([email protected]; Booth 6135)

Seventy

Named after its founding year of 1970, Seventy designer Sergio Tegon makes an impact with sleek suiting and dresses, as well as accessories to add polish. ([email protected]; Booth 6129)

Shaft

Bold edgy denim for men and women is what Shaft is known for, including bomber jackets and blazers for full head-to-toe blues perfection. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Simona Bonacci

Consider artfully patterned dresses and crisp outerwear from Simona Bonacci’s whimsical designs, which are inspired by Italy’s Marche region. ([email protected]; Booth 6166)

Suprema

Dating back to 1981, Suprema is all about supple leather and soft shearling outerwear that’s practical yet luxurious. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

TENNÉ Italian Knitwear

Mediterranean elegance meets Northern Italian minimalism in TENNE’s knitwear collections, constructed sustainably and ethically through its entirely in-house production model. ([email protected]; Booth 6501)

Tonet

Founder Lella Tonet started her namesake label in 1960, and since then, Tonet has been a go-to for flowy blouses, tailored trousers, soft knits, and more that you’ll reach for season after season. ([email protected]; Booth 6159)

VLT’s by Valentina’s

Prints galore! That’s what VLT’s by Valentina has built its reputation and following for, thanks to gorgeous florals, striking stripes, and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6562)

YC Whyci Milano

Raw materials and pure fibers such as wool, cotton, silk, and linen are hallmarks of YC Whyci Milano’s modern pieces, which are comfortable, stylish, and full of pretty embroidery and other unique detailing. (maria@marialiotti. com; Booth 6147)

ACCESSORIES

Andrea Marazzini

Make a splash with Andrea Marazzini’s conversation-starting costume jewelry, which the designer has been crafting by hand since the 1990s using Swarovski crystals, Murano glass, and natural stones. (ammministrazione@ andreamarazzini.it; Booth 5550)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Beautiful baubles made in Italy from an array of luxe materials has been Angela Caputi’s signature since the jewelry brand’s 1975 debut. ([email protected]; Booth 5546)

Barbieri

Barbieri is beloved for its exquisite silk pieces, especially scarves; these colorful wearable works of art have been hand-painted and -printed since 1945. ([email protected]; Booth 5534)

Le Amalfitane

The Amalfi Coast’s irresistible influence is undeniable when it comes to Le Amalfitane’s limited-edition scarves and resortwear, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s unique soulful beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6940)

Mela

Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso; they design Mela’s bohemian baubles using organic silk, natural pearls, and gemstones. (vicmelafra@ gmail.com; Booth 5525)

Mia Bag

This female-owned family business started 16 years ago with customizable bags hand-crafted in Italy; since then, Mia Bag has branched out into outerwear, with its beautifully designed jackets. ([email protected]; Booth 5435)

LEATHER GOODS

Alpo Gloves

Smooth buttery leather, cashmere, and suede are used to construct Alpo 1910’s sleek, soft gloves. ([email protected]; Booth 6549)

Antonella Ferrante

Neapolitan accessories label Antonella Ferrante has been handmaking leather gloves since 1964, and also began crafting leather bags since circa 2016, featured at its own chic boutiques in Sorrento, Positano, and Florence. ([email protected]; Booth 5849)

Athison

Started more than a century ago, Athison is known for leather belts and bags, constructed from quality materials like water-based tincture dyed hides and potato starch–waxed cotton thread. ([email protected]; Booth 5450)

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955

Using vegetable-tanned cowhide, Bodrini Selleria Dal 1955 fashions stylish bags for women and men, designed to stand the test of time. ([email protected]; Booth 5424)

Cuoieria Fiorentina

Modern distinctive accessories by Cuoieria Fiorentina showcase Tuscan artisan craftsmanship, one covetable piece at a time. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

De Marquet

Produced and sourced entirely in Italy, De Marquet is celebrated for utilizing eco and ethical values and practices to make its chic handbags. ([email protected]; Booth 5840)

Filomena Amore

Female empowerment is a key tenet for accessories brand Filomena Amore, known and loved for its elegant leather handbags, done up in saturated hues and striking shapes with minimal hardware. ([email protected]; Booth 5452)

Gaja Banchelli

This brand’s transformable leather bags are made from recyclable materials and sport patented interchangeable bronze buckles and accessories, which are symbolic of resilience and rebirth. Gaja Banchelli—where innovation meets versatility! ([email protected]; Booth 5850)

Gianni Chiarini Firenze

Expect eclectic yet refined leather bags from Florentine accessories label Gianni Chiarini Firenze, featuring linear shapes and interesting design details. ([email protected]; Booth 6134)

Gloves Forino 1899

Situated in Naples’ Sanità district, historically a hotbed of glove-making production, family-run Forino 1899 has multiple centuries’ worth of experience in the art, as its name demonstrates, and nowadays boasts more than 200 distinct styles for women and men, from sporty to trendy to quirky. ([email protected]; Booth 5532)

Hidesins

The finest Italian leather and sophisticated silhouettes are used to create Hidesins handbag; the handmade carryalls, produced right outside Florence, are stealthily packed with functional details, like a discreetly attached pouch meant for smaller essentials. ([email protected]; Booth 5846)

J’Essentia

Sicilian artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo uses leather handbags and silk scarves as canvases for her J’Essentia’s museumworthy accessories. ([email protected]; Booth 5549)

La Via Firenze

For accessories with that vintage chic aesthetic, look no further than Tuscan brand La Vie Firenze’s quality leather bags. (sales@ lostilefirenze.com; Booth 5448)

ViaMailBag

A passion for design and craftsmanship underlie the design and production of ViaMailBag’s innovative and unique bags. ([email protected]; Booth 6813)

Visonà Italia 1959

Just horsing around! This second-generation Venetian brand’s equestrianesque saddlery stitching has long been its beloved signature; though founder Plinio Visona sewed everything by hand through the 1970s, the brand now uses a patented special sewing machine. ([email protected]; Booth 5847)

SHOES

AHDIID

Creative director Mario Pini’s bold takes on classic shoe styles, such as boat shoes and hiking boots, include pumping up the volume with mega-size silhouettes, loud laces, and more. (abiy. [email protected]; Booth 5324)

Brunate

Shoes that are comfortable and stylish can be hard to come by, but that’s Brunate’s specialty; the century-old footwear brand, headquartered outside Milan, offers kicks with flexible soles and soft materials that don’t sacrifice chicness. ([email protected]; Booth 5312)

Cristina Millotti

In 1967, founder Millotti Natalfranco opened his first shoe factory in Arezzo, a town in Tuscany, and ever since, the Cristina Millotti brand continues to be made with high standards and quality materials. (roberto@ theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5310)

Donna Carolina

Whether you’re in the mood for cute boots, sweet ballet flats, or walkable low heels, Donna Carolina’s on-trend designs have got you covered. ([email protected]; Booth 5315)

El Vaquero

Beautiful boots with Western flair, unique details, and a vintage feel are El Vaquero’s signature, all crafted by hand using premium leather. ([email protected]; Booth 5213)

Giovanni Fabiani

Founded in 1971, Giovanni Fabiani is known for luxurious footwear designed with innovation in mind, and meant to last for many years to come. ([email protected]; Booth 5314)

Jo-Ghost

A family-run label based in the small town of Montegranaro, Italy, Jo-Ghost has been producing high-quality footwear for 50 years. ([email protected]; Booth 5313)

La Scarpetta di Venere

Using premium leathers and unique artisanal techniques, La Scarpetta di Venere creates its elegant limited-edition shoes in the heart of the Marche region. ([email protected]; Booth 5333)

Moaconcept

Hip sneakers are Moaconcept’s forte; the brand, founded in Florence in 2013, specializes in comfy on-trend trainers, collaborations with street artists, and limitedrun capsule collections. (nicola.artegiani@ moaconcept.com; Booth 5109)

Nerogiardini

This brand, based in the Marche region of Italy, offers high-quality shoes, as well as bags for the whole family, with collections for men, women, and children. ([email protected]; Booth 5111)

NiS New Italia Shoes

High-quality boots— including lace-up walking boots, as well as durable outdoor boots made to withstand the elements—get added flair from rich hues and textures. ([email protected]; Booth 5235)

Patrizia Bonfanti

Handmade in Tuscany, Patrizia Bonfanti’s designs are avant garde and meticulously constructed to go many miles, in style. ([email protected]; Booth 5311)

Voile Blanche

From casual to formal, Voile Blanche’s footwear selection offers something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for whimsical heels, texture-packed boots, or printsplashed sneakers, Voile Blanche has a covetable pair (or two) worth checking out. ([email protected]; Booth 5308)



