Must-See Italian Brands To Check Out At COTERIE

Landi, Gianni Chiarni Firenze

Nothing says quality, design, and craftsmanship in the fashion world quite like a “Made in Italy” label, and the Italian Trade Association (ITA) is once again sponsoring scores of Italian brands — more than 81 in total — at COTERIE from February 24–26 at the Javits Center. ITA’s stateside initiatives support the discovery and success of Italian labels in the U.S. market, and this season, 16 brands are making their COTERIE debut. It was a busy 2025 for ITA, which sponsored COTERIE in February and September, the Chicago Collective menswear shows in January and August, as well as 25 “Made in Italy” brands at the Miami Cabana swimwear show in June. All that, plus a site refresh for its exclusive digital platform, EXTRAITASTYLE, featuring wholesale tools that make it easier for American retailers to discover myriad Italian brands online and browse 6,000 products. Last but not least, in May 2025, ITA hosted “Italy on Madison,” an immersive three-day showcase held in May at ITA’s historic Upper East Side brownstone, spanning design, beauty, fragrance, eyewear, fashion, and food and wine, which featured 90-plus Italian brands and welcomed more than 600 guests.

So, what does ITA have on tap at COTERIE this season? The organization will host retailers for special complimentary wintertime drinks and bites in its central lounge, which is ski chalet–themed as a nod to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Plus, ITA is staging a photo shoot on-site for all its sponsored brands, with fashion editorial and runway models dressed in full designer looks curated by fashion stylists and lensed by acclaimed fashion photographer Samantha Rapp.

Without further ado, read on to get acquainted with these covetable Italian labels showing at COTERIE, thanks to ITA, that definitely deserve to be on your radar—and in your closet!

READY TO WEAR
Adesi Cashmere
Fresh and modern takes on staple pieces is what Adesi Cashmere is all about, offering outerwear, knitwear, and accessories that are comfortable and thoughtfully detailed. ([email protected]; Booth 6462)

Adesi Cashmere

Akep
Since 2015, Akep has offered women’s knitwear using an all-Italian artisan supply chain, along with slow, sustainable production methods to create beautiful outerwear, jackets, coats, sweaters, ponchos, cardigans, and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6133)

Akep

Alpha Studio
Technologically advanced ready-to-wear with chic knits made to mix and match has been Alpha Studio’s focus since founder Franco Rossi launched the brand more than 50 years ago. ([email protected]; Booth 6143)

Alpha Studio

Anna Seravalli
Hailing from Venice, Italy, Anna Seravalli specializes in high-quality beautiful knits and separates dreamed up by founder William Bianco. (julia.simon@ edite.us; Booth 6441)

Anna Servalli

Bazar Deluxe
Traditional embroidery and other intricate detailing define Bazar Deluxe’s sophisticated outerwear and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Bazar Deluxe

Bessi
 Dating back to 1950, Bessi has made its mark with womens wear beloved for its mood-boosting patterns and bright colors. (michele@averardobessi. it; Booth 6561)

Bessi

Bruno Carlo
 Known for its knitwear and also popular for sleek gloves, Bruno Carlo’s detailed pieces have been crafted with care in Ventimiglia, Italy, since 1970. ([email protected]; Booth 6152)

Bruno Carlo

B-Yu
Expect soft textures, crisp layers, and an array of vibrant hues and prints from B-Yu’s mix-and-match separates made for layering, which balance elegance with bohemian spirit—and a touch of rebellious spirit for good measure. ([email protected]; Booth 7149)

B-Yu

Cinzia Rocca
 Cinzia Rocca’s quality outerwear is crafted with longevity in mind. This Brescia-based label’s array of elegant well-made coats and jackets are meant to be worn and loved season after season. (denise@ cinziaroccausa.com; Booth 6154)

Cinzia Rocca

De Santis by Martin Alvarez
 Gorgeous and erring on the dramatic side, the label’s dresses and gowns are bedecked in rich textures, sparkle, and embroidery that make for memorable party looks. (vigevanosrllab@ gmail.com; Booth 6161)

De Santis by Martin Alvarez

Decata
 Sustainability is important for Decata’s breezy modern pieces, which use raw materials and offer after-care on its vibrant print-loving dresses and color-blocked shirts, so you can wear and love your pieces over and over. ([email protected]; Booth 6559)

Decata

Deha
 Deha combines sport and relaxation within its range of patterns and color palettes, making for relaxed yet chic athleisure and loungewear collections. ([email protected]; Booth 6441)

Deha

Di Bello by Fontani
 Dating back to 1953, Di Bello by Fontani’s forte is its tailoring, as seen in its pieces, especially outerwear, constructed from leather, shearling, and waterproof fabrics. (dibello@dibello. com; Booth 6451)

Di Bello by Fontani

District Margherita Mazzei
 Femininity, charm, and seduction are key themes for District Margherita Mazzei, and the brand’s latest collection explores this using lace, Georgette ruffles, faux leather, chenille, and sequins. (amministrazione@margheritamazzei. net; Booth 6942)

District Margherita Mazzei

Etici
 Sharp lines and timeless silhouettes define Etici, which specializes in sophisticated minimalist suiting, dresses, and separates. (andrea.vignoli@ etici.eu; Booth 6349)

Etici

Gaiofatto
 Since its launch in 2013, this Venice, Italy–based label has offered airy silk shirts and frocks handmade using the highest-quality materials by local artisans. ([email protected]; Booth 6151)

Gaiofatto

Giovanna Nicolai
 Giovanna Nicolai offers bold feminine pieces that have tons of texture and flair, and are handcrafted by talented seamstresses. ([email protected]; Booth 6162)

Giovanna Nicolai

Goodmatch
 Based in Parma, Goodmatch was founded in 1964 and is a go-to for real-life essentials that are made to move, yet also look pulled together. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Goodmatch

Hand Cashmere
 Finely crafted cashmere, alpaca, and silk pieces from this Umbrian label are inspired by the concept of the “global artisan” and produced in an ethical environmentally responsible manner. ([email protected]; Booth 6446)

Hand Cashmere

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano
Originally a children’s label, Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano began focusing on chic womenswear in 2017 and prides itself on sustainable production methods. ([email protected]; Booth 6663)

Irreplaceable by Elisa Giordano

Landi Fancy
 For nearly 60 years, Landi Fancy has built a reputation for its coed coats that stylishly protect against the elements, namely waterproof trenches and jackets available in myriad hues and equally practical and polished. ([email protected]; Booth 6448)

Landi Fancy

Lavi Couture
 It’s all in the details when it comes to Lavi Couture’s delicate dresses and separates, such as ruffles and pleats for perfect adornment. (jacopo@ forishowroom.com; Booth 6140)

Lavi Couture

Le Sarte Pettegole
 Launched in 2007, Le Sartre Pettegole offers feminine florals, crisp nautical stripes, and other contemporary takes on classics. ([email protected]; Booth 6146)

Le Sarte Pettegole

Lisa Conté
 Based in a Tuscan countryside atelier, Lisa Conté pieces blend leather and various fabrics — along with coordinating bags and shoes — that are sustainably produced and inspired by local natural beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6829)

Lisa Conté

Meimeij
 Architectural volume and sculptural silhouettes are the focus for Meimeij’s feminine yet unfussy dresses, jackets, and separates. (jacopo@ jacopofoti.com; Booth 6124)

Meimeij

Of Handmade
 Known and loved for its knitwear, Of Handmade offers comfortable, stylish dresses, T-shirts, skirts, and outerwear that are soft, stylish, and produced environmentally and ethically. ([email protected]; Booth 6517)

Of Handmade

Pho Firenze
 It’s all about the beauty and bounty of Tuscany for Pho Firenze, which pulls inspiration from the region’s incredible food, wine, and culture for its richly textured dresses and suiting, with glamorous fringe and fur accents for added flair. ([email protected]; Booth 6436)

Pho Firenze

Pietro Brunelli Milano
 Look for clean, refined silhouettes that are timeless yet thoroughly modern from Pietro Brunelli Milano, with the goal of dressing women to feel confident and empowered in their clothes. ([email protected]; Booth 6441)

Pietro Brunelli Milano

Ploumanac’h
 Comfortable and chic can indeed coexist fashion-wise, as Ploumanac’h proves with its versatile, high-end leisurewear in soft, cozy welldraped fabrications that can be layered to perfection in cooler seasons. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Ploumanac’h

Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana
 Knitwear is a strong focus for Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana, but don’t sleep on flowy pleated maxi skirts and structured trousers and denim, either, which are perfect for styling with the brand’s drapey, soft knit separates. ([email protected]; Booth 6463)

Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana

Purotatto
 Natural materials that look and feel amazing is Purotatto’s M.O.; since its 2009 inception, the label has utilized cashmere, milk fiber, jersey, cotton, silk, linen, and wool for its separates and outerwear. ([email protected]; Booth 6123)

Purotatto

Regina
 Check out Regina for its beautifully handcrafted coats, cardigans, pullover sweaters, and T-shirts, all made with high-quality materials. ([email protected]; Booth 6366)

Regina

Sandro Ferrone
 Elegant, versatile dresses and separates define the Sandro Ferrone aesthetic; the label has been crafting its timeless wares since the mid-1950s. ([email protected]; Booth 6135)

Sandro Ferrone

Seventy
 Named after its founding year of 1970, Seventy designer Sergio Tegon makes an impact with sleek suiting and dresses, as well as accessories to add polish. ([email protected]; Booth 6129)

Seventy

Shaft
 Bold edgy denim for men and women is what Shaft is known for, including bomber jackets and blazers for full head-to-toe blues perfection. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Shaft

Simona Bonacci
 Consider artfully patterned dresses and crisp outerwear from Simona Bonacci’s whimsical designs, which are inspired by Italy’s Marche region. ([email protected]; Booth 6166)

Simona Bonacci

Suprema
 Dating back to 1981, Suprema is all about supple leather and soft shearling outerwear that’s practical yet luxurious. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Suprema

TENNÉ Italian Knitwear
 Mediterranean elegance meets Northern Italian minimalism in TENNE’s knitwear collections, constructed sustainably and ethically through its entirely in-house production model. ([email protected]; Booth 6501)

TENNÉ Italian Knitwear

Tonet
 Founder Lella Tonet started her namesake label in 1960, and since then, Tonet has been a go-to for flowy blouses, tailored trousers, soft knits, and more that you’ll reach for season after season. ([email protected]; Booth 6159)

Tonet

VLT’s by Valentina’s
 Prints galore! That’s what VLT’s by Valentina has built its reputation and following for, thanks to gorgeous florals, striking stripes, and more. ([email protected]; Booth 6562)

VLT’s by Valentina’s

YC Whyci Milano
 Raw materials and pure fibers such as wool, cotton, silk, and linen are hallmarks of YC Whyci Milano’s modern pieces, which are comfortable, stylish, and full of pretty embroidery and other unique detailing. (maria@marialiotti. com; Booth 6147)

YC Whyci Milano

ACCESSORIES

Andrea Marazzini
Make a splash with Andrea Marazzini’s conversation-starting costume jewelry, which the designer has been crafting by hand since the 1990s using Swarovski crystals, Murano glass, and natural stones. (ammministrazione@ andreamarazzini.it; Booth 5550)

Andrea Marazzini

Angela Caputi Giuggiù
Beautiful baubles made in Italy from an array of luxe materials has been Angela Caputi’s signature since the jewelry brand’s 1975 debut. ([email protected]; Booth 5546)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù

Barbieri
Barbieri is beloved for its exquisite silk pieces, especially scarves; these colorful wearable works of art have been hand-painted and -printed since 1945. ([email protected]; Booth 5534)

Barbieri

Le Amalfitane
 The Amalfi Coast’s irresistible influence is undeniable when it comes to Le Amalfitane’s limited-edition scarves and resortwear, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s unique soulful beauty. ([email protected]; Booth 6940)

Le Amalfitane

Mela
 Free-spirited jewelry brand Mela was founded by Manuela Girone and Francesco Di Tommaso; they design Mela’s bohemian baubles using organic silk, natural pearls, and gemstones. (vicmelafra@ gmail.com; Booth 5525)

Mela

Mia Bag
 This female-owned family business started 16 years ago with customizable bags hand-crafted in Italy; since then, Mia Bag has branched out into outerwear, with its beautifully designed jackets. ([email protected]; Booth 5435)

Mia Bag

LEATHER GOODS

Alpo Gloves
 Smooth buttery leather, cashmere, and suede are used to construct Alpo 1910’s sleek, soft gloves. ([email protected]; Booth 6549)

Alpo Gloves

Antonella Ferrante
 Neapolitan accessories label Antonella Ferrante has been handmaking leather gloves since 1964, and also began crafting leather bags since circa 2016, featured at its own chic boutiques in Sorrento, Positano, and Florence. ([email protected]; Booth 5849)

Antonella Ferrante

Athison
 Started more than a century ago, Athison is known for leather belts and bags, constructed from quality materials like water-based tincture dyed hides and potato starch–waxed cotton thread. ([email protected]; Booth 5450)

Athison

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955
 Using vegetable-tanned cowhide, Bodrini Selleria Dal 1955 fashions stylish bags for women and men, designed to stand the test of time. ([email protected]; Booth 5424)

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955

Cuoieria Fiorentina
 Modern distinctive accessories by Cuoieria Fiorentina showcase Tuscan artisan craftsmanship, one covetable piece at a time. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

Cuoieria Fiorentina

De Marquet
 Produced and sourced entirely in Italy, De Marquet is celebrated for utilizing eco and ethical values and practices to make its chic handbags. ([email protected]; Booth 5840)

De Marquet

Filomena Amore
 Female empowerment is a key tenet for accessories brand Filomena Amore, known and loved for its elegant leather handbags, done up in saturated hues and striking shapes with minimal hardware. ([email protected]; Booth 5452)

Filomena Amore

Gaja Banchelli
 This brand’s transformable leather bags are made from recyclable materials and sport patented interchangeable bronze buckles and accessories, which are symbolic of resilience and rebirth. Gaja Banchelli—where innovation meets versatility! ([email protected]; Booth 5850)

Gaja Banchelli

Gianni Chiarini Firenze
 Expect eclectic yet refined leather bags from Florentine accessories label Gianni Chiarini Firenze, featuring linear shapes and interesting design details. ([email protected]; Booth 6134)

Gianni Chiarini Firenze

Gloves Forino 1899
 Situated in Naples’ Sanità district, historically a hotbed of glove-making production, family-run Forino 1899 has multiple centuries’ worth of experience in the art, as its name demonstrates, and nowadays boasts more than 200 distinct styles for women and men, from sporty to trendy to quirky. ([email protected]; Booth 5532)

GLOVES FORINO

Hidesins
 The finest Italian leather and sophisticated silhouettes are used to create Hidesins handbag; the handmade carryalls, produced right outside Florence, are stealthily packed with functional details, like a discreetly attached pouch meant for smaller essentials. ([email protected]; Booth 5846)

Hidesins

J’Essentia
 Sicilian artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo uses leather handbags and silk scarves as canvases for her J’Essentia’s museumworthy accessories. ([email protected]; Booth 5549)

J’Essentia

La Via Firenze
 For accessories with that vintage chic aesthetic, look no further than Tuscan brand La Vie Firenze’s quality leather bags. (sales@ lostilefirenze.com; Booth 5448)

La Via Firenze

ViaMailBag
 A passion for design and craftsmanship underlie the design and production of ViaMailBag’s innovative and unique bags. ([email protected]; Booth 6813)

ViaMailBag

Visonà Italia 1959
 Just horsing around! This second-generation Venetian brand’s equestrianesque saddlery stitching has long been its beloved signature; though founder Plinio Visona sewed everything by hand through the 1970s, the brand now uses a patented special sewing machine. ([email protected]; Booth 5847)

Visonà Italia 1959

SHOES

AHDIID
 Creative director Mario Pini’s bold takes on classic shoe styles, such as boat shoes and hiking boots, include pumping up the volume with mega-size silhouettes, loud laces, and more. (abiy. [email protected]; Booth 5324)

AHDIID

Brunate
 Shoes that are comfortable and stylish can be hard to come by, but that’s Brunate’s specialty; the century-old footwear brand, headquartered outside Milan, offers kicks with flexible soles and soft materials that don’t sacrifice chicness. ([email protected]; Booth 5312)

Brunate

Cristina Millotti
 In 1967, founder Millotti Natalfranco opened his first shoe factory in Arezzo, a town in Tuscany, and ever since, the Cristina Millotti brand continues to be made with high standards and quality materials. (roberto@ theprivatedesign.com; Booth 5310)

Cristina Millotti

Donna Carolina
 Whether you’re in the mood for cute boots, sweet ballet flats, or walkable low heels, Donna Carolina’s on-trend designs have got you covered. ([email protected]; Booth 5315)

Donna Carolina

El Vaquero
 Beautiful boots with Western flair, unique details, and a vintage feel are El Vaquero’s signature, all crafted by hand using premium leather. ([email protected]; Booth 5213)

El Vaquero

Giovanni Fabiani
 Founded in 1971, Giovanni Fabiani is known for luxurious footwear designed with innovation in mind, and meant to last for many years to come. ([email protected]; Booth 5314)

Giovanni Fabiani

Jo-Ghost
 A family-run label based in the small town of Montegranaro, Italy, Jo-Ghost has been producing high-quality footwear for 50 years. ([email protected]; Booth 5313)

Jo-Ghost

La Scarpetta di Venere
 Using premium leathers and unique artisanal techniques, La Scarpetta di Venere creates its elegant limited-edition shoes in the heart of the Marche region. ([email protected]; Booth 5333)

La Scarpetta di Venere

Moaconcept
 Hip sneakers are Moaconcept’s forte; the brand, founded in Florence in 2013, specializes in comfy on-trend trainers, collaborations with street artists, and limitedrun capsule collections. (nicola.artegiani@ moaconcept.com; Booth 5109)

Moaconcept

Nerogiardini
 This brand, based in the Marche region of Italy, offers high-quality shoes, as well as bags for the whole family, with collections for men, women, and children. ([email protected]; Booth 5111)

Nerogiardini

NiS New Italia Shoes
 High-quality boots— including lace-up walking boots, as well as durable outdoor boots made to withstand the elements—get added flair from rich hues and textures. ([email protected]; Booth 5235)

NiS New Italia Shoes

Patrizia Bonfanti
 Handmade in Tuscany, Patrizia Bonfanti’s designs are avant garde and meticulously constructed to go many miles, in style. ([email protected]; Booth 5311)

Patrizia Bonfanti

Voile Blanche
 From casual to formal, Voile Blanche’s footwear selection offers something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for whimsical heels, texture-packed boots, or printsplashed sneakers, Voile Blanche has a covetable pair (or two) worth checking out. ([email protected]; Booth 5308)

Voile Blanche

 

