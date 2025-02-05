Mrs. Momma Bear’s Lee Evans Lee Is Crafting A New Kind Of Workwear

Mrs. Momma Bear is the fast-rising fashion label to know right now! Since launching her brand in 2023, designer Lee Evans Lee has expanded her ready-to-wear collections with flattering silhouettes and dynamic prints across a wide range of printed dresses, bodysuits, luxe separates, and more. We chatted with Lee all about her latest collections, night-out dressing, and Valentine’s Day plans—and just how her brand got its name!

How’s your new year going so far?

The year is off to an incredible start! I just wrapped up the finishing touches on the 2025 designs, and I couldn’t be more excited to share them. It feels like the perfect way to set the tone for what’s shaping up to be an amazing year ahead.

Tell us about your brand, Mrs Momma Bear—the name is so unique! How did you come up with that?

Everything I create has meaning, and as a lover of language, I wanted the name to reflect something deeply personal yet universally inspiring. The “Mrs” was inspired by a De Beers diamond ad I saw years ago that left a lasting impression on me. In the ad, the diamond was worn on the right hand with a tagline encouraging women to “be your own Mrs.” To me, it spoke volumes—it meant creating your own life, being the maker of your dreams, and marrying yourself to your passions. It’s about becoming your life’s greatest love, knowing that when you truly love yourself, everything else falls into place. The “Momma” is all about attitude. Growing up in the ’80s, being called a “sexy momma” was the ultimate compliment—it meant you had confidence, charisma, and style. For me, it’s a tribute to that unapologetic swagger. Fashion is more than just clothing; it’s how you carry yourself, how you walk the walk. The “Momma” represents the attitude that makes any look truly shine—our inner confidence expressed outwardly through what we wear. Finally, “Bear” is for my son and for the “bear” in all of our lives—that source of unconditional love we cherish and live for. It’s a reminder to pour your heart into what matters most. Together, the name translates to this: Be your greatest love, rock your bold attitude, and love deeply and without limits. That’s the essence of Mrs Momma Bear.

What are some key silhouettes your label’s become known for since its launch?

For me, the true silhouette of my designs starts with the beauty of a woman’s body. From XS to XXL, my focus has always been on celebrating women’s curves and creating garments that enhance their natural shape. I believe it took a woman designer and seamstress to truly achieve this level of understanding. My designs are intentionally crafted to show off curves, hold women in, and give them the confidence and comfort they deserve. The fabrics I use were chosen with purpose, and it took me over a year to perfect the blend that works seamlessly across all body types. What sets Mrs Momma Bear apart is how the pieces shape and flatter every woman. It’s a line designed to make women feel powerful, sexy, and supported—because every detail, from the measurements to the fabric, was created with inclusivity and empowerment in mind. There’s nothing quite like it in the market today.

How do you like to accessorize your collections for a night out?

Right now, I’m completely obsessed with my upcoming denim capsule collection (details to be announced soon!) as my go-to for evening looks. For layering, I alternate between my Max Mara Teddy coat and a vintage Ralph Lauren knitted long sweater coat with faux fur—timeless pieces with a touch of drama. Boots are my ultimate accessory, and I’ve built quite the collection. I mix custom Lucchese high boots with bold-colored Paris Texas heels or Christian Louboutin’s latest high-heeled boots, pairing them with my mini denim jackets for a chic, night-out vibe. I also fell in love with Louis Vuitton’s Fall men’s western-inspired collection and often style my new denim jumpsuits with their sunglasses, belts, and pearl necklaces. I adore crossing traditional fashion boundaries and incorporating masculine touches into my wardrobe. Hats are another staple for me and are always a part of my look. I’m a huge fan of Nick Fouquet and Tamez hats and often accessorize with cowboy hats, like I did during my runway show in Vancouver last year. I’ve even inherited my grandfather’s collection of Stetson hats, including a midnight blue Stetson he wore on his honeymoon. It’s perfect for winter nights in Aspen paired with my new collection. Lastly, I finish off my looks with chunky statement jewelry. A big Givenchy gold chain necklace layered with delicate strands is my favorite pairing for the new denim jumpsuits. And for an extra touch of nostalgia, I add my custom shrimp gold hoops engraved with “LOVE”—a little nod to the ’80s.

How important is customer feedback when you’re designing your next collections or specific pieces?

It’s everything. From the very beginning, customer feedback has been at the heart of Mrs Momma Bear. I’ll never forget my first fitting–the models had no idea how much their feedback on fit, style, and the collection’s overall feel meant to me. If the feedback had been negative, I wouldn’t have launched. That’s how crucial it is. There are two driving forces behind my designs. First, I have to love and wear what I’m creating. If I wouldn’t wear it on a daily basis, why should anyone else? Second, the consumer’s voice is my guiding light. During my debut collection, I did trunk show after trunk show, listening closely to what customers loved, wanted more of, or didn’t like. That feedback shaped every decision, and it still does. I believe in going old-school because that’s how you build a lasting brand. It’s all about the customer—always. A perfect example is my Love Letters collection for Fall 2024. It was inspired entirely by my customers’ feedback. Over the past year, women kept asking, “Can you make this in black?” or “Will you design dresses?” So I did! That collection was my love letter to them, incorporating exactly what they asked for. One of my favorite moments was at my Aspen pop-up when a customer asked if I could alter her jumpsuit that same day because she was leaving for Nashville. I didn’t hesitate – I grabbed my pins and got to work. Moments like that fuel me. I thrive on building real relationships with the women who wear my clothes, whether it’s altering a piece on the spot or helping style an outfit in their home. Ultimately, my goal is to create pieces that bring beauty, joy, and ease into a woman’s life. Getting dressed is something we do every single day, yet we rarely stop to think about how much time and energy it takes. My mission is to simplify that process while delivering high fashion with comfort and confidence. That’s everything to me.

Valentine’s Day is coming up; do you know what you’re wearing yet?

Yes! I’m so excited to debut two special tuxedo dresses launching in early February. I’ll be rocking Ruth, my mini rose-printed tuxedo dress.

What’s coming up in your Spring 2025 collection? Any hints or surprises?

Yes, definitely! I’ve been dreaming about this collection for quite some time, and it truly embodies elegance. A big influence for this season came from the fashions I saw at Wimbledon last summer—timeless, sophisticated, yet effortlessly chic. I’m also continually inspired by European streetwear. There’s this perfect balance of simplicity and high design in everyday looks that I’m obsessed with, and you’ll see that reflected in the collection. The collection is called The Garden Collection, and the color palette is absolutely contagious—vivid, fresh, and full of life. I can’t wait to share it!

