MMB Has Your 2026 Travel Wardrobe On Lock

Mrs Momma Bear designer Lee Evans Lee loves to travel. And so do her customers. So this season, she’s giving her ladies exactly what they need to live their best high-flying lives: chic, easy, and comfortable sportswear that goes anywhere and looks great doing it.

What do you think makes the perfect travel wardrobe?

I remember the first time I ever went on a plane; I got dressed up. I had my patent shoes with my white stockings and my best Sunday dress. Today we want to be comfortable, so the stockings and wrinkled dresses are not really feasible. But bringing that same luxury feel and look is still part of the perfect travel wardrobe, just now with the comfort you feel in sweats. That is what MMB brings to the table. I am also a huge believer that how you dress sets your mood, so even though MMB brings the comfort, you still feel glamorous and that’s a game changer.

Just last night I was flying from Texas to Palm Beach and I won’t mention the high-end sweat suit another woman had on, but she kept staring at me in my pinstriped MMB suit. Finally, after turning around several times, she said, “I have to ask, you look amazing, but how can you travel in a suit?”

I said: “Let me tell you about MMB.”

Take one travel day in an MMB silhouette and see the heads turn.

Where exactly is the MMB customer going this season?

For the winter season: Florida for sure. It’s the season for all things horses in Wellington and MMB is a must. One look can take you from the plane, to lunch, to an afternoon polo game no matter the weather. And if you’re like me and you’re actually in the circuit, a denim Walmart MMB jumpsuit styled with a Louis Vuitton belt and boots will take you straight from the plane to the barn. In no time I’m into my riding pants and top, then it’s back into my jumpsuit for lunch and an afternoon out.

Do you have any big trips planned this year?

I just celebrated New Year’s Eve in Paris. If you have never experienced the fireworks at the stroke of midnight, it’s a must.

I always have several big trips planned. Fiji with my son, his best friends, and my besties is on the list. And probably another Paris trip. I can never get enough of Paris. Plus I can play polo while I’m there.

And the top of my dying-to-go list, which I am already starting to plan, is a multi-week dive trip to the Komodo island in Indonesia.

Where’s the one place everyone reading this should visit before they die?

India for sure. Just saying that brings up all these emotion for me. I’ve gone off the grid to Dharamshala, to Chennai, Agra, Jaipur, and, of course, New Delhi. Before you go to see the Taj Mahal, read Beneath the Marble Sky. It’s a must. And I know it sounds crazy, but take the train from Delhi to Agra. Get lost! Eat in the spots your heart draws you to. And then, for luxury and reflection before flying back to the states, I love all the Oberoi hotels, especially the one in New Delhi.