11 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and we have a list of fab gift ideas to show appreciation for the special ladies in your life from the working mom to a mother figure.

1. Liven Co Hand Made Chain Bracelet

This 14k gold chain bracelet, threads together and finishes with a diamond encrusted ring and toggle closure. A timeless piece.

2. Julie Vos

These lace inspired vintage earrings by Julie Vos are gorgeous. We’re loving the peacock earring with the rose CZ accents from the collection.

3. Charleston Rice Beads Neckalce

Here is a little slice of Southern charm- Candy Shop Vintage has the prettiest rice beads necklace and bracelets.

4. Sunglass Hut

Who doesn’t love a new pair of sunglasses?

5. Elemis Rose Radiance Gift Set

A bouquet of roses…but make it skincare! The Elemis beautifully scented gift set collection includes the iconic Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, nourishing Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil and an exclusive Modern Rose Body Cream.

6. Moroccanoil Mother’s Day Gift Shop

If your mom is missing her regular salon visits these days – make her a package of hair care goodies. We love Moroccanoil Power Performance Ionic Hair Dryer along with an intense hydrating mask and glimmer shine finishing spray.

7. Marianella Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Set

No better way to say you care than this, given the current scenario! Gift her this amazing set of hydrating and moisturizing hand sanitizers, along with a bottle of delicious Whispering Angel

8. Saint Jane The Ideal Duo

Say it with serum!! We’re all about two powerhouse serums, Luxury Beauty Serum and The C-Drops.



9. Argent Boucle Blazer

This relaxed fit blazer is fabulous versatile piece and easy to pair. Perfect for the working mom!

10. Mikoh Hoolai Hoodie and Hoi Hoi Pants

Considering loungewear is insanely popular during our time in quarantine, the Mikoh hoodie and pants set are a stylish pick.

11. AMO

Every pair of AMO jeans says, “You Are Loved” inside

