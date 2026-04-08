The Bags Worth Gifting This Mother’s Day

A gorgeous bag is always a good gift, especially on Mother’s Day. Get one for your mother, or for yourself for surviving your mother. Get one for the grandmother who raised you, or the aunt who bought you booze in high school and told you all the things your mother never would. Get one for your colleague who recently became a mother, or for your sister who helps out with your kids so much she’s practically like a second mother. Get one for your cousin who is completely obsessed with her dog (dog mother) or your plant-collector friend who has turned her apartment into a veritable greenhouse (plant mother). Get one for a woman who is trying struggling to become a mother, or for a woman who has decided to be child-free, but doles out love and advise better than your own mother.

Mother’s Day can be whatever you want it to be. The point is to show your appreciation for the mothers and mother figures in your life that make it so much better. And although a bag is far from commensurate with a mother’s love, it’s a nice gesture all the same. A very nice gesture if the bag in question is one of these.

1. T Timeless Handbag, Tod’s, $3,145

2. Bleecker Bucket Bag, Coach, $450

3. Calipso Trunk Rigato, The Moirè, $491

4. Neeson Tassle Hobo Bag, Anya Hindmarch, $1,690

5. Itinerary Genuine Leather Maxi Bag, Peserico, $1,069

6. Barbara Tote, Bottega Veneta, $5,900

7. Maude Satchel, Staud, $495

8. Chanel 25, Chanel, $6,700

9. Medium Rio Tote, Anine Bing, $400

10. Midi Tote, Strathberry, $875

11. Bobby Soft, Boyy, $2,720

12. Berenices Tote Bag, Neous, $1,350



13. Multipass, Louis Vuitton, $3,250

14. Charlie Suede Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch, $495

15. Belted Bucket Bag, Liffner, $795

16. Layla Tubular Slouchy Shoulder Bag, Charles & Keith, $119