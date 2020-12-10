Jeremy Scott Mixes And Matches—Literally—For Moschino Pre-Fall ’21

In the same year that put a new face to the term “normal”—i.e. chewed up and spat out what that word meant prior to a pandemic-imposed world—it seems only fitting that for Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, creative director Jeremy Scott followed suit.

In other words, the collection offered a variety of patterns and fabrics, beautifully mismatched and collaged together, as if to defy any sense of uniformity. Then again, seeing how eccentric Scott’s former collections have been, the disaccord offered here is really nothing new. Modeled by Winnie Harlow, the offering depicted a marriage of typically unassociated textiles and designs alike. Take, for example, the ruched leopard print dress, halved by a one-shouldered satin blazer. Or the jacquard and leather dress-meets-jacket; a mashup of puff shoulders, a biker jacket, and a tan trench. And how could we forget about the tweed and leather hybrid set? Sure, this fabric-combining seems out of the ordinary at first glance, but if anyone can make a satin-velvet-jersey tracksuit dernier cri, it’s Scott.

As for the palette, Scott focuses largely on blushed pinks, denim blue hues, the occasional buttery yellow, and─of course─gold and leopard prints. Furthermore, in typical Moschino fashion, the garb is ornately accessorized with oversized bows, gold embellishments, and house-branded hardware. Oh, and there’s no overlooking the recurring Moschino-trademarked teddy bear motif that makes an appearance on inflated newsboy hats, satchels, and a collared polo t-shirt dress.

And with a cordial balance between comfort and luxe─a mesh ball gown alongside a “Couture!” sweatshirt dress─this collection covers all foreseeable dressing needs for the slightly more “normal” 2021 we’re all aching for.

See the full collection below:

