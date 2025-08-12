Moroccanoil’s First Fine Fragrance Is Perfect For Chic Jet Setters

This year, Moroccanoil has ventured into another category with the debut of its first-ever fine fragrance, L’Originale Eau de Parfum. The eagerly anticipated scent captures the essence of a luxuriant escape, blending sweet florals, velvet woods, and spicy amber. In conjunction, it has launched a campaign shot in Puglia, Italy, starring actress Adria Arjona. Carmen Tal, the brand’s founder, tells The Daily Summer why this fragrance is perfect for your travels around the globe, where she’s been venturing to, and the top destination on her wish list.

Tell us a little bit about the new fragrance!

This fragrance, in particular, is meant to embody the warmth and effortless beauty of the Mediterranean, and I hope it allows people to escape, dream, and feel a sense of luxury in their everyday lives. The choice of florals, velvet woods, and spicy amber came from a desire to craft a fragrance that feels both luxurious and empowering, yet comforting and complex. Florals often represent freshness, femininity, and lightness, which is why they’re often the foundation of many iconic fragrances. They bring an uplifting, energizing vibe that pairs well with the idea of self-care. Velvet woods bring in warmth and depth, adding a sense of elegance and strength, and grounding the fragrance. The spicy amber note adds a bold, alluring finish—something that lingers and makes a statement, making the scent feel sophisticated yet approachable. Combining these notes gives the scent layers that complement the experience of using the product. It’s not just about smelling good but about creating a whole mood and presence around the brand and the person using it.

The campaign was shot in Puglia, Italy. What was the experience like, and why did you want to shoot there?

This campaign is about embracing your natural essence and feeling empowered in your own skin, which is something that has always been close to my heart. We had the pleasure of working with our incredible Moroccanoil muse, Adria Arjona, who brings such authenticity, elegance, and a modern, adventurous spirit to everything she does. Filming in Puglia was truly magical. The Mediterranean landscape—the golden light, the olive groves, the sea breeze—felt like an extension of our new Eau de Parfum. It brought the warmth, vibrancy, and sensuality of the scent to life. We weren’t just filming a campaign—we were living it.

Where else have you traveled to recently?

This June I was in Paris and the south of France. My love for history brings me back to Europe every time I want to travel. I love discovering new little towns, new local restaurants, and learning about the culture of each town and country I visit. I love Morocco and would highly recommend visiting, especially the region around Marrakech. All the towns around there are magical; it’s like taking a trip back in time.

What’s your favorite thing to do while on holiday?

Spending time with my family is everything to me. Travel is when I feel most grounded and most inspired; it’s when I slow down and truly see. I love discovering local artisans, finding hidden beaches, or simply enjoying a long walk through the towns. Those are the moments that stay with you.

Where in the world do you still want to go?

I’m currently planning a trip to Patagonia in Chile, my native country. It’s way overdue. Chile is one of the most beautiful places to visit, with an incredible variety of climates and scenery.

What Moroccanoil products are perfect to take away?

The Moroccanoil Treatment is always in my travel bag; it’s our hero for a reason. I also love our Dry Body Oil because it keeps my skin hydrated after long flights and instantly makes me feel at home. And our Dry Shampoo is a must for freshening up between adventures. With our travel sizes, it’s easy to bring a little luxury wherever you go.

What are you looking forward to the rest of the year?

There’s so much to be excited about for the end of this year and going into next. We have some beautiful new launches coming that I truly believe will surprise and delight our community—across both hair and body. We’re also exploring new partnerships that reflect our values and expand the world of Moroccanoil in meaningful, elevated ways. I love seeing how the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in that same Mediterranean spirit that started it all.

Images in order: Beach, Carmen, Perfume, model

Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum starts with an invigorating mix of soft citrus and sweet violet, peppered with delicate notes of blooming camellia. As the fragrance develops, fresh muguet, velvet woods, and a hint of vanilla invite wearers further into a memorable fragrance journey. Rounding out the subtle yet unforgettable signature scent is white sandalwood, ethereal musk, and a kiss of spicy amber for an enticing, impactful finish. It’s housed in a sleek crystal-clear glass bottle—featuring a gentle curvature, golden amber hue, and regal turquoise cap, which is a Moroccanoil signature.

Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum is available for purchase at moroccanoil.com, sephora.com, on the Sephora app, and at select retailers. Available in three retail sizes: 3.4 fl oz/100 ml Spray ($130), 2 fl oz/60 ml Spray ($98), and 0.34 fl oz/10 ml Travel Spray ($30).

All images: Courtesy of Moroccanoil.

Read the issue right here!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.