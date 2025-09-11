Moroccanoil Is Going Coastal With Simkhai

This season, Simkhai’s show includes a covetable accessory relying on smell, not sight, with Moroccanoil as his hair and fragrance partner. Ahead, creative director Jonathan Simkhai explains the beachy-cool vision, clothes, coifs, and all.

What inspired your show this season?

There were a few things: I was inspired by the coast and the idea of coastal living in California, with some surf elements. Very early in my career I created a collection inspired by the movie Lords of Dogtown, and I wanted to revisit it and design a new refined version of the collection that I wanted to create then. It’s a gift to my younger self to show how far I’ve come. I remember the previous show at Milk Studios and now I’m planning this incredible show. Who knows, maybe I will visit this inspiration again in the future and see how far I have come from this moment.

How did you get involved with Moroccanoil?

I love the brand and the products, and when I was thinking about the theme of the collection it seemed so seamless, so we reached out to see if they might like to work together. The rest is history!

How do you ensure the tresses complement the collection?

In general, Simkhai hair and makeup is always about having a simple healthy glow. I wanted to use Moroccanoil products to give a healthy shine, while still keeping the look clean and pared back. I always want my girl to look effortless.

Where did you find inspiration for the hair looks this season?

Lords of Dogtown, archival photography, previous Simkhai shows. I always love a minimal ’90s reference!

How did you incorporate coastal references in the styling?

I’m partnering with [stylist] Camilla Nickerson again this season. We have some amazing shoes and bags with coastal details and nods to the ocean. In general, we don’t like to overaccessorize.

As an avowed fan of Moroccanoil, what are your favorite products?

I love using the Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil after I shower to leave my skin looking glowing and nourished.

Moroccanoil recently launched a fabulous fragrance, L’Originale Eau de Parfum. Do any particular scents inspire your creative process?

Scents are hugely important to me; with this collection, I was thinking about all the smells you encounter by the beach—the salt air, the coastal plants. There are also smells that are special to me, like the way the top of my kids’ hair smells when I’m hugging them, and the fragrance my husband and I wore on our first date.

Where’s your favorite beach in the world?

Sandy Island in Anguilla is heaven.

What does a perfect beach day look like for you?

Drinking LALO Tequila with tons of ice and fresh lime, a cooler full of my favorite JonnyPops freezer pops, my husband, my parents, my kids, reading fashion magazines, listening to some of my favorite artists like Blackpink, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan.

What are you looking forward to for the rest of the year?

The CFDA Fashion Awards are coming up in November, and as a former CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, back in 2015, I love supporting other designers. Other than that, I’ll be in New York and Paris selling our Spring ’26 collection. On a personal level, we just had our third child, a beautiful baby girl, so I’m looking forward to spending time with

her this fall.

Alli images: Courtesy of Moroccanoil

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.