Editor’s Pick: Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

What: A shampoo full of violet pigments that battles unwanted yellow and orange hues in your blonde, white and even gray hair while also giving it a natural sheen.

Who: As the pioneer of oil-infused hair care, Moroccanoil’s original Moroccanoil Treatment created the worldwide buzz on argan oil and paved the way for an extensive line of premium oil-infused hair care products to address the needs of all hair types. Since then, Moroccanoil has launched Moroccanoil Body and Moroccanoil Sun: luxurious, head-to-toe collections inspired by the sea, sand, breeze and scents of the Mediterranean. Infused with argan oil, signature to the brand, these proprietary formulas leave skin nourished, naturally radiant and irresistibly beautiful. Born within the last decade, Moroccanoil is available in over 65 countries worldwide, at fine salons, spas, and online.

Why: Counteract the brassiness in your hair with a shampoo that is color-safe and feature’s the company’s proprietary Moroccanoil Argan ID technology for maximum hydration. It also has antioxidants and will seal your strands so they have more shine. “Technology is driving products today, and we saw an opportunity to create a shampoo that delivers professional results for the hair,” says Moroccanoil Co-founder Carmen Tal. “We’re thrilled to have this ultimate purple shampoo as the latest addition to the Moroccanoil Color Care line.”

Where: Moroccanoil.com

How (much): $24



