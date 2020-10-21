Moroccanoil Is Making It Easier Than Ever To Educate Stylists

Like most companies, the team at Moroccanoil had to rethink the way they do things due to the pandemic. Today they’ve launched Moroccanoil Professionals Online Education, a comprehensive program providing education to stylists virtually.

Annual memberships will be $99.99 per year or $14.99 a month, with a rolling catalog of online classes. Other benefits include two new artistry classes per month—with step-by-step technique breakdowns—and one new business class per month, with efficient ways to increase revenue included. There’ll also be discounts on Academy tickets and livestream summits, a digital workbook, and perhaps the best part—a stylist giftbag featuring essential Moroccanoil haircare and styling products valued at more than $200 with the annual membership!

The classes will be led by industry pros such as Kevin Hughes and Antonio Corral Calero, who will teach everything from how to do textured bobs to split-level cuts, merchandising, and more.

“The stylist community has been a key contributor to the success of Moroccanoil from the very beginning. During this time, when attending in-person Moroccanoil Academy workshops is more difficult, this online forum allows us to further our commitment to the stylist community by providing them with new forms of elevated education,” says Moroccanoil co-founder Carmen Tal. “We are proud to launch this additional platform and expand the reach of Moroccanoil Education

continu ing to inspire the next generation of professional stylists.”

There are additional online offerings à la carte classes (for $14.99 per session) and all-day Livestream Summits, hosted quarterly, with general admission and VIP tickets available. The brand will also continue to offer free virtual classes on their Instagram account. Fortunately, they’ve seen some major growth digitally this year, increasing their professional community to 56,000 followers on @MoroccanoilPro’s Instagram and witnessing a 65% increase in users on MoroccanoilProfessionals.com since March.

“As we navigated these times alongside our professional stylist family, I am thrilled to see the Moroccanoil commitment to

our community come to life through the launch of Moroccanoil Professionals Online Education,” says Moroccanoil cice president of Global Education Robert Ham. “These new offerings provide customized levels of engagement and specialized

learning capabilities through the Moroccanoil Academy, as well as comprehensive and programmatic curriculum in the field (both in-person and online), strong trade partnerships, and a significant digital presence. We are thrilled to continue honoring our partnership with the professional community through the launch of this program.”

The brand is also hoping to safely reopen their impressive Moroccanoil Academy in New York City at limited capacity closer to the end of the year.

Stylists can register for Online Education courses at moroccanoilprofessionals.com.

