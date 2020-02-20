Chic Report

Inside the Moncler x Rick Owens Customized Tour Bus

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy (Moncler x Rick Owens)

There was more to Rick Owens’ collaboration with Moncler than a bunch of sick puffers (full pictures of which have still not been released). Specifically, there was a custom-designed tour bus that Owens and his wife, Michèle Lamy, took on a road trip through the American West with stops at Area 51 and Michael Heizer’s Double Negative, a massive pice of land art about two hours northeast of Las Vegas.

Moncler and Owens released a handful of pics from the road trip a couple of days ago, but now they’re taking us inside the chic, minimalist home on wheels.

It’s funny sort of funny, when you think about it. Owens and Lamy are both getting up there in years — he is 57 and she is 76 — and like so many retirees, they decided now was a good time to hop on an RV and take a cross-country road trip. Retirement, but make it FASHION!

Also, let’s all just take a minute to appreciate how insane Owens’ body is. I mean, those abs! Good god!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rick Owens Takes Moncler Tour Bus to...

A Moncler Breakfast, A Dior Dinner, and...

Moschino Takes Over the MTA, CEO Exits...

Moncler Denies Kering Takeover, Alessandro Dell’Acqua Out...

Rick Owens Courts Fashion-Forward Klingons for Spring...

Moschino Announces Beauty Collection, Moncler Is Not...

Inside the FLAs With the LA Times,...

Rick Owens’ Otherworldly Runway, the FTC Cracks...

Moncler’s Fall 2019 “Genius” Collections Ranked From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.