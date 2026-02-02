Gigi Hadid, Orlando Bloom, and MORE at Moncler Grenoble’s Aspen Fashion Extravaganza

Moncler sure does know how to put on a runway show!

For Fall 2026, the brand headed to Aspen for a two-day event full of skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and all the usual après ski luxuries, culminating in a moonlit runway presentation showcasing their latest collection.

Celebrity guests including Alessandra Ambrosio, Arnaud Binard, Aubrey Plaza, Bianca Balti, Gus Kenworthy, Jennie Kim, Leah Dou, Leonie Hanne, Mai Ikuzawa, Maria Sharapova, Odell Beckham Jr., Orlando Bloom, Penn Badgley, Tessa Thompson, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe, Vincent Cassel, and Zhang Kangle were wrapped up in their coziest Moncler gear and driven by snowmobile deep into the forest for the show.

Moncler’s show was inspired by mountaineering and was giving Little House on the Prairie meets the gold rush, but dripping with capital “L” Luxury. And, of course, they had some of the biggest names in modeling walking for them, including a few of our favorite runway vets: Liya Kebede, Carolyn Murphy, Natasha Poly, and our perennial golden girl Gigi Hadid, who opened the show.

Check out the full collection below!