A Moncler Breakfast, A Dior Dinner, and Ellen von Unwerth for Dessert!

Monday, January 20

Moncler Launches Its Pierpaolo Piccioli-Designer Collection Over Breakfast

Moncler hosted a breakfast at the Musée National Picasso on Monday, to celebrate the launch of its collection with Pierpaolo Piccioli. Piccioli was joined by Liya Kebede, who collaborated on the pieces with him, and Moncler’s chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini. Other guests included Caroline Daur, Edward Enninful, and Amina Muaddi. What a chic way to start the day!

Saturday, January 18

Ellen von Unwerth Toasts Her New Retrospective In New York

Fotografiska New York is currently running an exhibit on the work of Ellen von Unwerth, titled Devotion! 30 Years of Photographing Women. To celebrate the show, Von Unwerth herself hosted a party this weekend, complete with model/burlesque performer Emily Shephard jumping out of a cake! Many of the guests — including Talia Graf, Cate Underwood, Danielle Herrington, Omahyra Mota, and India Haylee Barton, among others — dressed to impress for the occasion.

Friday, January 17

Dior Hosts a Star-Studded Dinner In Paris

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss, Courtney Love, Robyn, and Adwoa Aboah all sat down to dinner together to celebrate Dior Beauty’s new fragrance. The house held a private dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Friday in honor of the new Dior Homme Eau de Toilette. The evening, which was hosted by Robert Pattinson and Kim Jones, was held in the presence of Dior master perfumer Francois Demachy, who created the scent. Suki Waterhouse, Yoon Ahn, Christina Ricci, Luka Sabbat, Honey Dijion, Detox, Miss Fame, and Sita Abellan were also in attendance.

