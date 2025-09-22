Molly Sims’ YSE Beauty Is Truly Skin Savvy

Molly Sims’ latest endeavor, YSE Beauty, is a streamlined, pro-aging skin care line for Gen X. It’s also a deeply personal project, as the longtime model–turned–impassioned entrepreneur explains.

How did this project come about?

I started YSE Beauty in 2023 because I couldn’t find skincare that truly worked for hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, without feeling clinical, complicated, or intimidating. Honestly, I felt like so many women, especially in our thirties, forties, and fifties, were being overlooked. It’s not about trying to reverse time; it’s about feeling confident and radiant right now. We’re all about “pro-aging” here, supporting your skin so it can glow at every stage of life. No anti-aging nonsense. YSE is made for women who are busy, ambitious, and don’t have time for complex routines. Everything out there felt either overwhelming, or just didn’t deliver results. I wanted to create something effective, luxurious, and simple without downtime or 12-step routines. YSE stands for wisdom—the expertise behind our formulations, and also the collective wisdom of a community of strong, accomplished women. Instead of trying to fix what’s wrong, it’s about embracing and highlighting your natural glow at every age.

Did any personal skincare struggles lead to launching YSE?

In my late thirties and early forties, my skin started changing in ways I wasn’t prepared for—cystic acne, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, dullness, and dry patches. I felt like I had nowhere to turn for real answers, and I didn’t feel seen or heard. The moment I realized I needed to make a change? When my husband leaned in to wipe something off my face, thinking it was dirt. Turns out, it wasn’t. It was a patch of discoloration. I tried all sorts of treatments—antibiotics, Accutane, lasers, creams—but many solutions felt too harsh, or just didn’t work. YSE is the resource I wish I had during my skincare journey.

What gaps in the skincare space did you hope to fill with YSE?

This isn’t a vanity project or a celebrity venture—it’s personal. As a woman in my forties, I saw a real gap: simple, effective products for women 35-plus that actually work. We want to help you get your glow back—without all the extra effort. I started YSE Beauty to help women feel confident in their skin without the fuss. This isn’t about putting my name on a product; it’s about creating things that genuinely make a difference.

How did decades of modeling help you launch a skincare brand?

With more than 30 years of modeling experience, I’ve made it my business to learn everything there is to know about good skincare. Your skin is your best asset—your résumé. Taking care of your skin is imperative in this industry. I’m such a tough critic in terms of payoff and performance, especially when struggling with my own skin issues. I became obsessed with learning everything about what dermatologists and makeup artists used on my skin and how they achieved that glow. I also gained a deep understanding of beauty products in general. That’s truly where Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads originated. I noticed that my makeup applied as well as the skin preparation I did beforehand. Exfoliation is the most critical step and the magic behind achieving a natural glow. These exfoliating pads are gentle enough for everyday use, so you never have to worry about a textured makeup look ever again.

How has this career chapter been fulfilling for you?

Is it cliché to say you really can have it all? Life doesn’t end after kids; it can actually begin. For me, becoming a mom was never going to be my only identity—though it’s by far my favorite. I had a deep drive to create something I felt was missing in the beauty world—and I had to go for it.

Any advice for fellow entrepreneurs?

Take the risk. Yes, you might fail—maybe 20 times. Yes, you’ll want to cry, scream, or pour a second (or third) glass of wine. But if you push through the hard moments, the reward is so much sweeter. When I read a customer review, or get a simple “this changed my life” text from a friend, I know it’s all worth it. That’s what success looks like to me.

What’s it like launching a business in your fifties?

Running a business at 52 while raising three kids aged 13, 10, and 8 is challenging, but I try my best. Balancing family life with the demands of running a business—like approvals, putting out fires, and making decisions—never stops. Still, you will find me at my kids’ sports, school pickups, and listening to their oftentimes long-winded stories because I know these moments won’t last. It’s a constant work-life balance, which I work toward everyday. Having a solid team you trust is key. I can’t be everywhere, so delegating to experts and reliable people makes all the difference. As a beauty business owner in my fifties, I understand what women my age want and need. I know the reality of what they’re up against; I resonate with what they feel they’re missing in the beauty market. With a network of experts and my inner circle of women who offer honest conversations, I’ve gained insight into what my community truly needs, allowing me to offer tailored, effective products for the Gen X demographic. Age has made me wiser, and my connections have enriched my understanding of what these women really look for.

All images: Courtesy of YSE Beauty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.