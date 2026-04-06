The Pieces That Define a Modern Capsule Wardrobe

With the rise of ’90s-minimal-Carolyn-Bessette-Kennedy-inspired dressing, it feels like the right moment to define what a capsule wardrobe can look like now. Not prescriptive, not overly curated, but instinctive. There are no rules per se, more an understanding of what works and what you can return to without thinking.

There is a certain ease to a wardrobe that has been distilled down to its essentials. The pieces that move seamlessly between city days and travel, that hold their own without ever asking for attention.

What I’ve come back to, time and again, is that the most impactful wardrobes are built not on quantity, but on clarity.

These are the pieces that define mine.

The Blazer

A blazer should bring structure without ever feeling rigid. Slightly oversized, with a defined shoulder and a clean line through the body, it has the ability to sharpen even the most minimal look. I reach for it instinctively, whether over denim, a silk skirt, or something more undone. It creates a sense of intention without overthinking.

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The Knit

The best knit is the one you don’t have to think about. Soft, understated, and cut to drape rather than cling, they become part of your daily uniform. It’s less about statement and more about consistency, the kind of piece that works just as well layered as it does on its own.

Doubling up, layering a sweater over the shoulders or loosely tied, adds a dimension that feels very now, but still rooted in that ’90s ease. It’s an effortless way to bring depth to an otherwise simple look.

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The White T-Shirt

The simplest piece, and often the most important. A perfect white tee brings balance to everything else, grounding more elevated pieces like tailoring or silk with something effortless. The fit is what matters most, not too tight, not too oversized, with a neckline that feels clean and intentional.

It’s the piece I rely on to make an outfit feel undone in the right way, whether worn under a blazer or paired back to denim or a silk skirt. In many ways, it’s the foundation of the entire wardrobe.

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The Jean

Denim, when it’s right, becomes foundational. A high rise, straight leg silhouette with a precise hem anchors everything else in the wardrobe. It’s the constant, the piece that allows the rest to feel effortless.

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The Silk Skirt

Fluid and quietly feminine, the silk skirt has a way of elevating even the simplest pairing. Worn with something structured or something soft, it always feels balanced. It moves with you, which is what makes it feel modern.

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The Flat

Practicality, but considered. A flat should carry you through the day without compromising the look. The simpler it is, the more refined it feels. It’s often the most understated pieces that do the most work.

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The Bag

A structured bag brings a sense of polish that nothing else quite does. It holds the look together, even when everything else is relaxed. Less about logos, more about shape and proportion.

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The Sunglass

The final layer. A classic silhouette with just enough edge to feel distinct. It’s the piece that subtly defines the mood of everything else.

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