Models.com Reveal Winners Of Their Industry Awards: Here’s Who Made An Impact In 2020

The results are in! Models.com has revealed the winners of their 20th annual Model of the Year (MOTY) Industry Awards. How did your favorites fare? The awards are decided by over 250 industry insider voters. Participants this year included editors like Katie Grand, activist Bethann Hardison, Vogue stylist Carlos Nazario, and makeup maestro Hung Vanngo.

The Readers’ Choice category also allows readers to have their own say, while to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the awards, a new selection has also been added: the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here are the winners in each category:

Model of the Year Women

Industry choice: Paloma Elsesser

Reader’s choice: Sora Choi

Industry choice runner up: Adut Akech

Reader’s choice runner up: Bella Hadid

Model of the Year Men

Industry choice: Alton Mason

Reader’s choice: Alton Mason

Industry choice runner up: Malick Bodian

Reader’s choice runner up: Alpha Dia

Breakout Star Women

Industry choice: Jill Kortleve

Reader’s choice: Mika Schneider

Industry choice runner up: Akon Changkou

Reader’s choice runner up: Maty Fall

Breakout Star Men

Industry’s choice: Ottawa Kwami

Reader’s choice: Fernando Lindez

Industry choice runner up: Freek Iven

Reader’s choice runner up: Louis Baines

Social Mover of the Year

Industry choice: Adesuwa Aighewi

Reader’s choice: Emily Ratajkowski

Industry choice runner up: Anja Rubik

Reader’s choice runner up: Naomi Campbell

Lifetime Achievement Award

Naomi Campbell

