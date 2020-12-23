Models.com Reveal Winners Of Their Industry Awards: Here’s Who Made An Impact In 2020

The results are in! Models.com has revealed the winners of their 20th annual Model of the Year (MOTY) Industry Awards. How did your favorites fare? The awards are decided by over 250 industry insider voters. Participants this year included editors like Katie Grand, activist Bethann Hardison, Vogue stylist Carlos Nazario, and makeup maestro Hung Vanngo.
The Readers’ Choice category also allows readers to have their own say, while to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the awards, a new selection has also been added: the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here are the winners in each category:
Model of the Year Women
Industry choice: Paloma Elsesser
Reader’s choice: Sora Choi
Industry choice runner up: Adut Akech
Reader’s choice runner up: Bella Hadid
Model of the Year Men
Industry choice: Alton Mason
Reader’s choice: Alton Mason
Industry choice runner up: Malick Bodian
Reader’s choice runner up: Alpha Dia
Breakout Star Women
Industry choice: Jill Kortleve
Reader’s choice: Mika Schneider
Industry choice runner up: Akon Changkou
Reader’s choice runner up: Maty Fall
Breakout Star Men
Industry’s choice: Ottawa Kwami
Reader’s choice: Fernando Lindez
Industry choice runner up: Freek Iven
Reader’s choice runner up: Louis Baines
Social Mover of the Year
Industry choice: Adesuwa Aighewi
Reader’s choice: Emily Ratajkowski
Industry choice runner up: Anja Rubik
Reader’s choice runner up: Naomi Campbell
Lifetime Achievement Award
Naomi Campbell
