Mission Devotes New Issue to the Link Between Humans and Nature

Karina Givargisoff started Mission with, well, a mission: to create a philanthropic media brand that doesn’t just talk about doing goods, but actually does it, with each of Mission’s bi-annual print issues devoted to a different cause.

This time around, the cause at the heart of the issue is the connection between humans and nature. The 350+ page-magazine is guest edited by environmentalist and explorer David de Rothschild with three collectible covers featuring model Noah and a bear suit-clad mystery man romping around the coastal English town of Sheerness, about an hour outside London.

“Human + Nature is about recognizing that we are not separate from the natural world,” said Givargisoff via a release. “Culture has the power to shift awareness, especially for younger generations, and this issue is about bringing together voices who are helping shape a more thoughtful and connected future.”

Alongside the editorial launch, Mission is continuing to expand its wider cultural platform and creative agency arm, Mission Creativ, which develops youth focused campaigns, experiences and strategic partnerships across fashion, sustainability, music and the arts.

“Looking ahead, Mission remains focused on building a global community of creatives, cultural leaders and changemakers,” said Givargisoff. “As the platform continues to evolve across editorial, experiences and Mission Creativ, the goal remains simple, to collaborate with people and organizations who genuinely want to help shape a better future.”

Buy the issue here.