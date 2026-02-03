Miss Piggy Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Looks

We don’t know whose idea it was over at Vogue to give Miss Piggy her own “Life in Looks” but Chloé Malle better give that person a promotion STAT! This is just the kind of fashion content the world needs right now. Miss Piggy makes everything better and it’s nice to see Vogue finally embrace her in all of her sartorial glory. As our porcine princess says at the top of the video “Took you long enough!”

Of course, the video is only seven minutes long, which is is nowhere near enough time to do a true deep dive into all of Miss Piggy’s best looks, but they do touch on some of her more high-fashion ensembles:

Lela Rose at the 56th Emmy Awards: “I just love all the sparkle, the glamour, and the glitz of the gown!” says Miss Piggy.

Zac Posen in 2011: “I guess you could say I’m a bit of a muse in the fashion world,” says Miss Piggy. “I believe he originally made this for Naomi Campbell, but then he saw it on me and felt I was better suited for it.”

Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton at the 2012 British Academy Film Awards: “Fabulous designer,” she says.

Vivienne Westwood in Muppets Most Wanted: “It’s called the court dress,” says Miss Piggy, “and it was inspired by 17th century English royalty and the court of King Charles II. It was a white pearl sequin fabric made from recycled water bottles. Can you believe it? Here’s something else you probably can’t believe: despite having that dress, I’m still not married, hmph.”

Anthony Vacarello for Saint Laurent: “There I am next to supermodel Amber Valletta. Hard to tell who’s who isn’t it.”

Miss Piggy: a true style icon if ever there was one.