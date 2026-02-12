Milly, Martha Stewart, and the Central Park Conservancy

Earlier this week, style and media icon Martha Stewart donned her Milly best to be the keynote speaker at the Central Park Conservancy’s Women’s Committee’s annual Playground Partners Winter Luncheon.

Sponsored by Milly, the event supports the organization’s mission to maintain and create a safe park environment, inspiring outdoor play for children and families. Proceeds from the event fund the maintenance, renovations, and programming of the parks ensuring future generations can enjoy Central Park’s spaces for years to come.

The luncheon brought together philanthropic leaders, NYC tastemakers, and supporters dedicated to preserving and enhancing Central Park’s playgrounds for future generations. Guests gathered for an elegant afternoon of conversation and community in support of Central Park’s playgrounds and green spaces hosted by other brands including presenting sponsor Harry Winston and premier sponsor Jimmy Choo.

In addition to the luminous Ms. Stewart, Milly also dressed a number of VIP guests including Mara Gredick, Jessel Tank, Lia Higgins, Priya Shukla, and Ubah Hassan.

The sold-out luncheon raised $370,000 in support of the Park’s beloved play spaces. This is in addition to the money raised by Milly in January when they hosted an exclusive Spring collection preview and shopping event at The Mark Hotel, with 15% of net sale proceeds benefiting Playground Partners.