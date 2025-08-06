Miley Cyrus Strikes A Pose For Perfect

Miley Cyrus is embracing her love for fashion in a shoot for Perfect! The star fronts the August issue of the publication—which won the Fashion Media Awards’ Magazine of the Year honor last year—across six covers, photographed by Paolo Roversi. Cyrus sparkles in Alexander McQueen, Alaïa, Jasper Conran, and more for the occasion, while also opening up on her career path, inner faith, fashion sensibilities, and more in her accompanying feature. You can discover her full feature when it hits newsstands on August 11.

“I feel like right now I’m in that kind of God pocket: everything is just flowing and there’s a real harmonious relationship between me and what I’m wearing,” Cyrus said. “It still feels like skin. I don’t feel like it ever overpowers. I don’t feel like it’s wearing me.”

All images: Paolo Roversi/Courtesy of Perfect Magazine

The VMA’s 2025 Nominations Are Here!

The Video Music Awards (VMA’s) are back! The awards ceremony’s just revealed its 2025 list of nominees, led by Lady Gaga with a staggering 12 nominations—including Artist of the Year and Best Album—according to CNN. The musician’s followed by Bruno Mars (11 nominations), Kendrick Lamar (10 nominations), and Sabrina Carpenter and Rosé (8 nominations each). Meanwhile, additional stars in the running for the night’s top honors commemorating the year’s top music videos include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, The Weeknd, and more. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are potentially set to win the honor of the most awarded VMA’s if either wins Artist of the Year—a record they’re currently tied for, with each star amassing 30 trophies over the years. Keep an eye out when the ceremony arrives to the UBS Arena in New York on September 7!

The Cinema Society Screens My Mother’s Wedding

About last night! The Cinema Society teamed up with Vertical to host a special screening of Kristin Scott Thomas’ latest film, My Mother’s Wedding. Thomas—who directed, co-wrote, and starred in the movie—opened the event with a sweet speech in the velvety screening room at NeueHouse. Afterwards, everyone journeyed upstairs for a refreshing reception at the venue’s sleek bar, complete with plenty of Aperol spritzes, margaritas, orange chicken, vegetable rolls, and caviar! Guests for the memorable night included John Micklethwait, Finola Dwyer, Joshua Jackson, David Byrne, Matthew Modine, Kevin Kane, Francis Benhamou, Christopher Hampton, Daryl Roth, Danny Strong, Caitlin Mehner, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Joseph Cross, Tyler Lain, Maye Musk, Mariah Strongin, Barbara Broccoli, Catherine Curtin, Sophie Sumner, Patrick Alwyn, Michael Bonini, Raul Castillo, Christian Coulson, John Heilemann, Dave Karger, Dale Moss, Cameron Moir, Coco Mitchell, Robbie Myers, Nell Rebowe, Mick Szal, Celine Rattray, Aaron Royce, Sherrie and David Westin, Will Cotton, Rose Dergan, Montego Glover, and Beau Willimon.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.