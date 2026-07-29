Miley Cyrus Guest Edits (And Covers) the Latest Issue of Wonderland

Miley Cyrus applied her prodigious and varied talents to the latest issue of Alastair McKimm’s glossy fashion magazine, Wonderland — appearing on the cover and putting her seal of approval on ever feature.

“For twenty years, Wonderland has represented the best of pop culture, so my first call was Miley,” said McKimm. “Miley has incredible instincts and loves to use her platform. Wonderland felt like an extension of that — spotlighting friends and family, new and established artists, her world. She really understands what Wonderland represents and had a very clear vision for her issue.”

The issue includes plenty of gorgeous pics of Cyrus who was photographed for the magazine by Mario Sorrenti in super sexy looks styled by McKimm (naturally). There’s also a fabulous convo between Cyrus and actor Daryl Hannah, a few quotes from which we’ve included below.

Cyrus on guest-editing Wonderland

“Working alongside people I love and seeing an idea through from beginning to end. None of us did this because we had to. It was completely driven by desire and inspiration. I also loved getting to champion artists I admire. Being surrounded by kind people while creating beautiful imagery at the same time is the dream.”

Cyrus on creativity and exchange

“Staying around creative people, because it’s contagious. It’s almost like brain envy. I love being around poets, writers, artists, painters, directors, photographers: people who see the world in a way I don’t. They plant little seeds in my brain that grow into my own thought forest. Creativity breeds creativity. It multiplies when it is shared.”

Cyrus on making work that lasts

“Art that you genuinely love feeds you in a way applause never can. I think people will always find their way back because it’s human nature to want to make something that lasts.”

Cyrus on making records

For me, a song isn’t just chords, melody, and lyrics. It’s a feeling. It’s not right or wrong like an answer. It’s alive. It almost becomes its own little entity that tells you what it needs if you’re listening. I love making records with people who aren’t precious about ideas. Everyone is there because they’re excited by the same thing. There’s no ego in the room when it’s working. Just curiosity. It’s really special to be surrounded by people who want to surprise each other and are comfortable throwing an idea away or expanding on it.

Cyrus on the mystery of songwriting

“I love feeling aligned with my purpose, my power, and my gifts. I feel closest to something bigger than myself when records flow through me. It’s almost impossible to describe. It’s like waking up from a dream you can still feel in your body even though you can’t fully explain it logically. Songwriting feels like crossing over to another side sometimes. A new song can feel like I’ve already heard it before. Even if it isn’t finished yet, I somehow know exactly what it is, almost like I’m remembering it instead of creating it. That’s the mystery I love.”

Check out the full interview and all the fab pics here.