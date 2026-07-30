What to Look Forward to at Milan Fashion Week SS 2027

Milan Fashion Week women’s wear Spring/Summer 2027 is Tuesday, September 22 to Sunday, September 27 and we cannot wait! Prada is kicking things off a little earlier than usual (they usually show on Thursdays) and, as always, the last big show of the season will be Giorgio Armani on Sunday. Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo will make their debut at Moschino, having been brought in to replace Adrian Appiolaza earlier this year. Versace, meanwhile, is absent from the schedule for the second season in a row as new creative director Pieter Mulier only just stepped into his role at the head of the Prada-owned brand on July 1 and is taking things slow, choosing to make his runway debut next season, for Fall 2027.

Check out the full schedule below.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Prada always sets the agenda one way or another and this season probably won’t be any different. They are also bound to have one of the best front rows of the entire week, so whether you love the alchemy of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons together or find their combined output dull and unfun and snobbish, at least there’s that.

2:00pm – Prada

3:00pm – Dhruv Kapoor

4:00pm – Diesel

5:00pm – J.Salinas

6:00pm – Venerdì Pomeriggio

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s sophomore collection (if you don’t count pre-Fall) will walk the runway today. Here’s hoping it’s got a bit more of that old Fendi razzle dazzle (i.e. color and fun) than the last one, which was wearable, but, honestly, a bit of a snooze. Same for Simone Bellotti’s Jil Sander, which was nice, but could stand to loosen up a little. Honestly, what we’re most excited about it Missoni. Alberto Caliri has done a great job since taking over women’s ready-to-wear and qwe have a feeling he’s really going to step into his own this season.

9:30am – Luisa Beccaria

10:30am – Jil Sander

11:30am – Daniela Gregis

12:30pm – Antonio Marras

2:00pm – Fendi

3:00pm – Vivetta

4:00pm – Missoni

5:00pm – MM6 Maison Margiela

6:00pm – Assegnato

7:00pm – Etro

8:00pm – Onitsuka Tiger

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Fausto Puglisi’s work at Roberto Cavalli hasn’t felt as thrilling as one would hope, but who knows? Maybe he’ll pull out something great this time around! In the meantime, at least we know we can count on some elegant outerwear and beautifully tailored pants from Max Mara and we cannot wait to see what Meryll Rogge puts out for her sophomore collection at Marni; her debut last season was a stunner!

9:30am – Max Mara

10:30am – Genny

11:30am – Phan Dang Hoang

12:30pm – Anteprima

2:00pm – Marni

3:00pm – Francesco Murano

4:00pm – Alberta Ferretti

6:00pm – Roberto Cavalli

7:00pm – Florania

8:00pm – Emporio Armani

Friday, September 25, 2026

Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo will show their first collection for Moschino today, but don’t be surprised if whatever they do is overshadowed by Gucci, which is bound to incorporate some sort of viral, celebrity-heavy gimmick to dominate the day’s conversation.

9:30am – Tod’s

10:30am – Institution by Galib Gassanoff

11:30am – Sportmax

12: 30pm – Blumarine

2: 00pm – Gucci

3: 00pm – Simon Cracker

4: 00pm – Elisabetta Franchi

5: 00pm – Moschino

6: 00pm – Luisa Spagnoli

7: 00pm – The Attico

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Louise Trotter’s third collection for Bottega Veneta feels like it’s bound to be a stunner, but who knows? She could fumble. But we doubt she will.

9:30am – Neithan Herbert

10:30am – Ermanno Scervino

11:30am – Salvatore Ferragamo

12:30pm – Dolce & Gabbana

2:00pm – Msgm

3:00pm – Laura Biagiotti

4:00pm – Act N°1

5:00pm – Marco Rambaldi

6:00pm – Victor Hart

8:00pm – Bottega Veneta

Sunday, September 27, 2026

It’s always interesting to see what the kids graduating from Italy’s top fashion schools are thinking about and creating, so we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the Milano Moda Graduate show. Then there’s Giorgio Armani, which lost it’s namesake designer last year, though their subsequent collections still look as though he designed them himself.

10:00am – Hui

11:00am – Giorgio Armani

12:00pm – Milano Moda Graduate

1:00pm – Marques’Almeida

2:00pm – Casa Preti

3:00pm – Tell The Truth

4:00pm – Francesca Liberatore

5:00pm – Miguel Vieira