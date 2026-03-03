9 Standout Fall Trends From Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is always brimming with luxurious fabrics and textures — especially for Fall — and this time around was no different. Designers worked their sartorial magic on buttery leather, cozy cashmere, and shearling of every shade and curl density. Standouts this time around included Louise Trotter’s second show for Bottega Veneta — a worthy follow up to what was, arguably, last season’s best show — and Meryll Rogge’s Marni debut, which felt like a return to the Marni of old with a bit of bygone Prada mixed in for good measure. Speaking of Prada, everyone was doing just that following Raf and Miuccia’s tightly edited show that saw models shedding layers as they made multiple passes down the runway. There were beautiful coats at Max Mara, some stunning leather dresses at Tod’s, and layer upon layer of decadently oversized knits at Missoni.

All in all it was a stunning season. Stunning enough that after looking through these trends you may just find yourself wanting to skip spring and summer altogether.

1. Layer Cake

Prada wasn’t the only brand piling on the layers. From Missoni to Etro, Marni to Diesel, there was a definite sense of stylists gone mad, but in the best way possible.

2. Beige Against the Machine

Neutrals are hardly groundbreaking, especially for Fall, and especially especially in Milan. But there was something distinct and decadent about the way these creamiest of non-colors were layered head-to-toe this season — so textural and inviting. The very definition of cozy.

3. Satin Down the Hatches

Satin is probably one of the most unforgiving fabrics to work with (and wear) but these designers really do make it look easy.

4. I Heart Earhart

Quite a few shows seemed to pay homage to the late great aviator Amelia Earhart – the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean. Earhart was, of course, much more than a style icon, but there is no denying the impact she had and continues to have on fashion almost 90 years after her attempt to circumnavigate the globe ended in tragedy.

5. A Formal Affair

From New York to London and now Milan — designers this season are absolutely obsessed with reimagining the classic tuxedo. From Max Mara’s cropped shearling evening jacket to Gucci’s Tom-Ford-inflected skintight suit, come fall, there’s going to be a tuxedo to fit literally every style.

6. Shearleader

If you buy one coat next fall, make it a shearling and make it one of these. Gorgeous!

7. Put a Little Sparkle In Your Step

Glitzy, sparkly, embellished evening pants were everywhere this season. Because there’s no reason glamour and comfort can’t go hand in hand.

8. Sweata (Dress) Weatha

These knit dresses are as cozy as they are chic.

9. By a Nautical Mile

Gold — and, occasionally, silver — buttons add just the right amount of pizazz to many of this season’s most elegant jackets and coats.