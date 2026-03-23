Michel Gondry Recreates Iconic Kylie Minogue Music Video With Margot Robbie for Chanel

Back in 2002, Kylie Minogue released what would become one of her most iconic songs ‘Come Into My World’ and it’s equally iconic music video. Directed by Michel Gondry, the video was designed to look like a single tracking shot of Minogue walking the streets of Paris in a loop, interacting with multpilying clones of herself as she went.

Well, it’s 24 years later and Gondry is back at it, directing a new version of the video for Chanel starring three time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie.

The video was created to showcase the Chanel 25 handbag with each of the various Robbies carrying a different version of the trapezoidal chain drawstring purse.

A series of photographs accompany the video, which are shot by Craig McDean and feature different versions of Robbie carrying the bag in it’s many iterations and interacting with herself in various Chanel lewks.

And did you catch the Kylie Minogue cameo in the video? If not, go back and watch it again. She’s the sassy blonde in the pink sweatshirt.

If you wanna get a Chanel 25 for yourself, they are available here.