Michael Kors Finalizes Plans To Show Spring/Summer 2021

Michael Kors has finalized their plans for their Spring/Summer 2021 presentation after opting out of NYFW in September. The brand is planning a multi-layered digital experience on Thursday, October 15th at 9am EST. The collection will debut on the brand’s social and digital platforms globally. Micheal Kors is also expected to personally present the collection to members of the press in intimate presentations on October 14th live and via video appointments.

It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world,” says Michael Kors. “To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority.”

Kors was a longtime champion of changing the dates of the fashion calendar to later in the year. He’s expected to show his Fall/Winter collection sometime between mid-March and mid-April. “I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change,” says Kors in a statement in June. “It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar—from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe—about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach for a new era.”

